Laura Loomer is on the hunt for disloyal scalps & I love it & Malone et al. is up next...be warned, folk like that, fake wanna be MAGA just to get jobs; hate Trump, attacked him for 8 years; Laura
will find you, find your writings, do not worry those of us who applaud her work; I do! She is today Trump's go to for intel; I count her as a friend; I like her manner, she has to flesh subversives
out. She is balls to the wall re Trump, it is you be all for him, all in, our you are out. She is coming.
Be careful you be loomered! the Loomered Tip Line!
Laura Loomer Shares “Tip Line” to Purge More Trump Officials
The far-right MAGA personality promises more Trump officials will be ousted soon.
‘A few years ago, Laura Loomer was a political gadfly—she commanded a following among the very online right, but beyond that world was someone of little impact or influence. Today? Loomer is the de facto personnel director at the White House. She has the ear of President Trump. And that when she targets someone for supposed disloyalty, more often than not that person’s time in the Trump administration is over. (To be clear, the White House doesn’t acknowledge that Loomer’s opposition research was the reason behind anyone’s ouster.) Loomer, undoubtedly, has her enemies in the White House. As the New York Times has noted, she has been blocked from serving Trump in an official capacity—not once but twice. And yet, she has persisted. She now functions, effectively, as the president’s loyalty enforcer. Trump likes people who are loyal to him—no matter what else they say or do. And Loomer has repeatedly made clear that he is her top priority. (“President Trump comes first,” she told the Times she has even told her boyfriend.) For Trump, that’s enough—will it be for her too?’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.