Laura Loomer says Epstein and the disastrous handling of it could damage POTUS Trump's presidency! Is she right? your view? Loomer delivers searing warning: Epstein could ‘consume’ Trump presidency
The president has tried to tamp down the rebellion among his supporters. “Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in Florida prison
Peace?
??? polls overdone?
“Obviously, this is not a complete hoax given the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison in Florida for her crimes and activities with Jeffrey Epstein, who we know is a convicted sexual predator,”
This is no hoax Loomer said.
“This is why I said, and I’ll reiterate it again, the best thing that the president can do is appoint a special counsel to handle the Epstein files investigation.”
Trump suggested that the FBI investigate?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Still, Loomer — the onetime Trump whisperer — wasn’t prepared to split entirely with the president over the case.
“I’m not going to dogpile the president,” she said, adding “he can’t allow for all of his focus and attention to be on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Do I think this has been handled poorly? Absolutely.”
And in a post-interview post on X, Loomer reiterated that “that it is a distraction from the incredible work President Trump is doing to Make America Great Again” and she “fully support[s] Trump.”’
Loomer delivers searing warning: Epstein could ‘consume’ Trump presidency - POLITICO
Hope it does. Epstein is the great unraveling to expose the satanic elite pedo club of ritual satanic child abuse of which it’s all of them. Let the dominos fall!
The latest shipment of US military hardware to Ukraine proves Trump is simply not on our side. I think the man is insane.