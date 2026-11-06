Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Trump Elevates Stephen Miller to Chief of Staff in Post-Election Shake-Up

Mr. Miller will replace Susie Wiles, the highest-ranking administration official to exit in the wake of the midterms, in which Republicans lost ground across the country

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Ex-RFK Jr. adviser alleges Trump admin corruption prompted resignation

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