Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4h

Here's the problem. Leake may have "testicles of steel" but he has no position of power, authority or resources to take the fight to the Fat Rat criminals. Guess who DOES have those things?

Right, *Trump* has all of those things, yet does not use ANY of them to attack the Fat Rats.

It's the exact OPPOSITE! Trump uses his entire arsenal -- position, power, authority and the country's vast treasure and resources -- to **cover-up the crimes and protect** the Fat Rat criminals.

So, kudos to Leake for **talking**, but talking isn't going to get us very far.

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AwakeNotWoke
5h

Americans hate Iranians for a reason.

Under the Nazi racial hierarchy, Iranians occupied a unique, contradictory space where they were legally exempted from anti-Semitic racial laws as "pure" Aryans, but were privately viewed by Nazi elites as racially diluted and inferior.

Nazis acknowledged that the ancient Persians were original Indo-Europeans ("Aryans") who founded a great civilisation.

However, Nazi elites believed that contemporary Iranians had lost their "racial purity" through centuries of mixing with Semitic (Arab) and Turkic populations.

Adolf Hitler himself revealed his true stance on Middle Eastern and Asian populations in a 1939 speech to army commanders, privately referring to them as "lacquered half-apes who want to feel the whip."

That is the reason for the Iran War. Americans hate the Iranians because although they were at the top rank of the Nazi racial hierarchy they were viewed by Hitler as "lacquered half-apes who want to feel the whip."

That is why the USA would like to perpetrate a genocide on them and exterminate them.

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