make the families whole…Trump must recognize this devastation…this loss of life for if any American child were killed in this way I would want hell rained on the killers. life is life, black, brown, yellow, white, Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu, whomever…we must respect the sanctity of life and not because your gun is big now you can run around killing up peoples for I guarantee there is coming a day soon where others will have bigger deadlier guns and I pray they never do to USA soil what we USA do them…

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like John, I am very against war, opposed! I believe if you attack USA on our soil, as war is usually fought, then we destroy you…but we built these aircraft carriers running around the world bombing peoples, do we think others will not have same number or more in time? they are on their way building? how would you feel if they parked such vessels along the eastern seaboard and lobbed missiles into our cities and killed our children? I want USA to remain the beacon of hope and to be able to defend itself and win, yet rag tag Iran has rag-dolled the US and showed major military weakness in US military and we burned through 50% of our precious munitions like THAAD and Patriots to defend USA…, will take years to re-install…as per reports on the Hill…where we in 3 months of aerial bombing could not dislodge Iran, and with Israel bombing too…do you get the failure?

Leake:

‘They don’t worry or lose sleep over young men who are killed by American weapons or the grief of the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and friends of these young men.

It doesn’t bother them when American bombs destroy cities and civilian infrastructure, disrupting the lives, jobs, food and fuel supplies of millions and wrecking their economies.

For readers who don’t understand why I have become so critical of President Trump, I will clearly declare it so that you can decide if you wish to continue reading my newsletter posts, which are delivered from “John Leake From Focal Points.”

I do not share the tendency to be “okay” with killing people and dropping bombs on women and children and civilian infrastructure.

I believe that the perfidy and odiousness of the Democrats do not mitigate the gravity of Trump’s broken promise.

I believe that war is the most significant, dangerous, risky, and corrupt thing a US president can do, and that his domestic policies are of secondary importance.

In the matter of war—that is, the life, death, and property of millions—I expected President Trump to keep his promises.

I think Trump orbit trying to steal and rig the midterms, I do…they got no choice…I want DOGE investigated fully, I want it all investigated for it stinks to high heavens and I am one who still support Trump! I argue I know he did not touch no under-aged girl…those around him, yes! but he has not helped open it up and one may argue has stymied it. why? to cover for your buddies? this is wrong POTUS Trump! there are real victims here. I love this POTUS in a supportive way and I worked hard to elect him…and to support him and to work for him in DC at HHS…but this second term is a shit show! of corruption. The Iran war is a complete failure. wrong! we lost 25 soldiers needlessly and so much pain for their families!

USA is to me the greatest nation, our flag, our founding, our peoples, but it has gone badly adrift and special interests and the war machine, the military industrial complex OWNS the President now…he or she do and will answer to it unless that is changed…with big business, and yes, US is now a fascist nation where the government is run by big business, they have a seat at the decision table while fly over and blue collar and working people starve and cannot get health care…these fucking low life big business demons…these ‘rich’ pedophile Epstein type devils, Mephistopheles…hideous looking Botoxed over-tanned prune faced wrinkled inept clowns. incestuous sleeping with their brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers banging their pets…we know you…cough cough Republicans often cough cough…not a chicken safe near you…dangerous peoples. these rich often white and Jewish males, fucking little under-aged girls with braces and back packs…running around with Epstein…protected by the Trump orbit…it seems. why?

why was the Pom Pom Pam Bambi sent there to deflect and cover up? you gone and install a drunk AWOL FBI Director who was a FOX news person? abusing the office, tarnishing good career FBI agents? real people sacrificing life with that drunkard head? how come? a drunkard rapist SECDEF cause you ‘like the look’? the insanity of it all so when a Leake comes by, he is a breath of fresh air in a situation of pure madness! we have a lady hair extensions Noem building seeming beds for sex (shit I meant for sleeping) on DHS planes who took 220 million US tax payer money for her own needs as her lover Corey was taking and demanding kickbacks pay off bag man money for DHS contracts? word is White House knew? what? and these fuckers not in a jail cell?