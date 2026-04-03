Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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China Is Building Another Massive Base in the South China Sea

The work at Antelope Reef, which could give Beijing another runway and more missile facilities, caught some analysts by surprise https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-south-china-sea-military-base-3ebf3dc2

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Paul-

Thank you and John Leake for this thoughtful and well-researched article. I appreciate the effort you both put into highlighting important geopolitical realities.

That said, I must respectfully disagree with the assertion that “Iran is the world’s top sponsor of terrorism, the radical jihadist leaders…” While Iran has certainly supported militant groups, the historical record shows that the United States has been the leading sponsor of terrorism—including state terrorism conducted by and through itself—since 1945, responsible for the highest number of military and civilian deaths through direct actions and proxy wars. These are not isolated incidents but patterns of indiscriminate violence and intentional war crimes against civilian populations to achieve political and military objectives, which meet any reasonable definition of terrorist acts.

During World War II, the U.S. engaged in carpet bombing of civilian cities in Japan (most notoriously the firebombing of Tokyo) and Germany, deliberately targeting non-combatant populations to break morale. This was followed by the use of Weapons of Mass Destruction—the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki—which killed tens of thousands of civilians instantly and caused untold suffering for generations. In the Korean War (1950–1953), U.S. forces conducted relentless carpet bombing of North Korean civilian cities for three years, destroying dams and infrastructure in ways that threatened mass starvation; historians estimate 2–3 million dead, the vast majority civilians. As the many historical investigations of United States war crimes have documented, these were not collateral damage but systematic campaigns of aerial terror, including deliberate “no prisoners” policies, massacres of refugees (such as No Gun Ri), and the intentional targeting of populated areas to force surrender—classic hallmarks of terrorism when carried out by non-state actors, yet normalized when done by a superpower.

The scale is staggering. Since 1945, the United States has been responsible for the highest number of military and civilian deaths worldwide:

• Korea (1950–1953): ~2–3 million dead, mostly civilians from bombing and ground warfare.

• Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia (1955–1975): ~3–4 million civilians and combatants, including mass bombing campaigns like Operation Rolling Thunder and the Secret War in Laos.

• Iraq (1990–2011): ~1–1.5 million dead, including over 500,000 children from 1990s sanctions and post-2003 violence.

• Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia (2001–present): ~400,000+ civilians directly killed, with over 3 million total deaths including indirect causes. Proxy support for conflicts in Chile, Guatemala, Indonesia, Angola, El Salvador, Colombia added hundreds of thousands more deaths.

This pattern extends to unconditional U.S. military aid and diplomatic cover for Israeli actions, including support tied to causes and groups with documented terrorist histories. Examples include:

• Irgun Zvai Leumi (Etzel): A pre-state Zionist underground group that used violence against Arab populations and British forces in the 1930s–1940s, including the 1946 King David Hotel bombing.

• Lehi (Stern Gang): A militant group that broke from the Irgun and carried out assassinations and bombings against British officials and Arab civilians.

• Kach and Kahane Chai: Far-right, extremist groups founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane, labeled terrorist organizations by Israel, the U.S., and the EU due to violence against Arabs.

• TNT (Terror Neged Terror): A 1970s–80s extremist group that carried out attacks against Palestinian targets.

In the current context (2023–present), U.S.-supplied weapons have been used in densely populated areas of Gaza, where over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed—actions for which international bodies and human rights groups view the U.S. as complicit through continued arms transfers.

These are not defenses of any other nation’s actions; they are simply a call for intellectual consistency. If we label non-state or adversarial actors as terrorists for far smaller-scale violence, we must apply the same standard to the world’s most powerful state when it has repeatedly used mass civilian targeting as policy. The U.S. is, by the numbers and the methods, the leading terrorist actor, and nation of war criminals, on the global stage—sponsoring itself above all.

Thank you again for the piece and for fostering discussion.

Respectfully,

ANW

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