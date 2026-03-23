Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

Literally just wrote about this today:

So when everybody’s trying to spin reality into what they wish it to be, who can you trust to tell you the truth?

Nobody.

As frustrating as it is, at some point you have to realize with all the lies flying around, we’re not much more than spectators here — sadly fulfilling the prophecy of OG Neocon Karl Rove:

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”

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8 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Gerald Lewis's avatar
Gerald Lewis
3h

The remarks that mention Satan are wearisome escapism, desperate, a blame-shifting tactic. The people around us everywhere are completely capable of the most heinous cruelty, sadistic and murderous. Not able to internally hold this truth, we blame it on a entity we create, an entity that no one has ever seen. The real horror emerging now is witnessing just how many of these sociopaths are among us.

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