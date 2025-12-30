Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
3h

Paul —

With all due respect for your unflinching courage in tackling these thorny issues—truly, your willingness to touch that electrified third rail again and again is admirable, even if it leaves the rest of us mere mortals a bit singed just reading about it—I must say, the picture you paint of shadowy forces and institutional rot hits uncomfortably close to home. After all, any nation capable of pulling off verified false flags and black ops against its very own citizens—think Gulf of Tonkin deceptions to kickstart Vietnam, or the Tuskegee experiments letting syphilis ravage Black Americans for decades—has to be, at its core, profoundly psychopathic. It's the kind of cold, calculated malevolence that makes one wonder if the stars and stripes aren't just a clever disguise for a straitjacket.

Of course, let's be fair: only a small proportion of the US population are full-blown psychopaths or narcissists, despite the US arguably boasting the highest proportions in any nation throughout history or on Earth today. No, the real concentration seems to pool at the top, doesn't it? Those American men who claw their way into the Senate, the House, the Oval Office, or the upper echelons of the three-letter agencies—they're cut from the same chilling cloth as those infamous card-carrying, politically active Republicans like Ted Bundy and Dennis Rader (the "Bind-Torture-Kill" maestro himself), or even Aileen Wuornos for that equal-opportunity flair. Charming on the surface, utterly ruthless beneath, always ready with a smile while plotting the next atrocity.

One can't help but draw parallels to the decadent reigns of Caligula and Nero, where emperors fiddled (or worse) as Rome burned, indulging in whims that left rivers of blood in their wake. But honestly, Paul, the US makes those ancient tyrants look like amateur hour—far worse, in fact, than the regimes of Stalin, Hitler, Mao, or even Pol Pot. Why, Pol Pot exemplified the very milk of human kindness compared to the parade of American presidents who've greenlit drone strikes on wedding parties, Agent Orange drenchings, and endless proxy wars that chew up civilians like so much cannon fodder.

Thank goodness, then, that Trump unleashed those marvelous mRNA shots on the American people—who, let's face it, can never have too many boosters if the world is ever to become a slightly better, less overcrowded place. It's a great thing he was installed, really; he was precisely the flavor of Kool-Aid Americans needed to chug down, washing away any lingering illusions of exceptionalism with every gulp.

Keep fighting the good fight, Paul—your insights are a rare antidote in this poisoned well.

4h

Yes, Paul! A total mystery...

