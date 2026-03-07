Leaked US intel (NIC) WARNS OF DISASTER WITH US’s IRAN BOMBING; DOUBTS REGIME WILL FALL; BOMBING WILL FAIL

Again, I call on POTUS Trump to step back, he got the leader and praise is due to Trump for this was a terrible dictator regime (that replaced the as brutal Shah the US helped install after toppling the PM in 1953) did serious damage, our military personnel are fantastic as a killing force, now keep our troops safe, bring them home now, not our fever to sweat for, this is not our battle, we are creating a mess in Middle East IMO. I stand with Trump and support him but not in this.

This is a catastrophic report! Also, the 2nd Epstein photo word is that the little girl was 9 years old that he held in his arms. That is the devil medieval minds of the men Epstein ran with and who sought him out for little girls to have sex with!

‘A classified report by the National Intelligence Council found that even a large-scale assault on Iran launched by the United States would be unlikely to oust the Islamic republic’s entrenched military and clerical establishment, a sobering assessment as the Trump administration raises the specter of an extended military campaign that officials say has “only just begun.”’

‘Leaked spy report warns Trump’s Iran war faces disaster’

‘The findings, confirmed to The Washington Post by three people familiar with the report’s contents, raise doubts about President Donald Trump’s declared plan to “ clean out ” Iran’s leadership structure and install a ruler of his choosing.

The report, completed about a week before the United States and Israel initiated the war on Feb. 28, outlined succession scenarios stemming from either a narrowly tailored campaign against Iran’s leaders or a broader assault against its leadership and government institutions, the people familiar with its findings said. In both cases, the intelligence concluded that Iran’s clerical and military establishment would respond to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by following protocols designed to preserve continuity of power , these people said.’

‘A leaked classified report by the National Intelligence Council has shed an unfavorable light on Donald Trump‘s decision to strike Iran, warning that military involvement could be disastrous.

In just one week, tensions have dramatically risen in the region, starting with a joint military operation conducted by the US and Israel against Iran.

The strikes took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran retaliated by targeting US military bases in the Gulf Cooperation Council.’

‘Three people familiar with the findings told the Washington Post that Iran would likely respond to Khamenei's death by following protocols to preserve the regime. Sources said it was 'unlikely' that Iran's opposition would seize control.’

