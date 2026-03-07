Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

our national intelligence council said this just before we started bombing

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

everything must be taken with caution...this too but this confirms with the General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave his stark warning to Trump: “We don’t have enough ammunition to win this war. It would not be pretty," according to the Washington Post.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture