Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
24mEdited

Really good content - thanks for sharing!! The "unessential workers" article contains far more truth than most people would be willing to agree with or accept - probably because of fearing the implications. Rest assured, those implications will soon be thrust upon our society with full force.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
40m

Thanks for sharing this Paul, it is a very interesting read, well-written, even if we do not come to the same conclusions as he has.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture