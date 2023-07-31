Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Jul 31, 2023

There is no virus. It has never been isolated by anyone anywhere on earth. The bioweapon came from a computer screen and was injected into people who believed in the fake plandemic. The jab created the disease.

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Helen
Jul 31, 2023

From what I have read (and heard Dr. Peter McCullough say) is TAKE NATTOKINASE on an empty stomach.

I wish this were more clearly stated. It is for better absorption otherwise somewhat wasted and potentially less effective.

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