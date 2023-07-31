‘COVID-19 has already killed millions of people around the globe through severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection followed by immuno-inflammation processes induced by viral proteins in particular the Spike protein.

COVID-19 vaccines in particular mRNA and DNA vaccines have been proposed and used worldwide but they have been recognized to be associated with or being the cause of various side effects.

Generally mild but also more severe side effects have been observed such as thrombosis, myocarditis, hepatitis, neurological side effects, and menstruation perturbations which are accessible and described in official registries (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS- CDC, EudraVigilance). The purpose of this article is to summarize and discuss immuno-inflammatory and other biochemical mechanisms that may be common to both COVID-19 pathology and vaccination side effects using mRNA and DNA technologies which induce the human body’s production of a close replica of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

We propose that the main inflammatory pathway may be the activation of the complement system (lectin and alternate pathways). Others key toxic pathways are the activation of [des-Arg9] -bradykinin (ACE2/bradykinin B1R/DABK axis), dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system as well as the attenuation of the Mas receptor activity (ACE2/MasR axis).

Also the crucial importance of oxidative stress associated to inflammatory processes has been largely underestimated. Altogether this review indicates tracks for additional research efforts to identify more efficient and precise anti-inflammatory/antioxidant treatments against both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine side effects.’

https://www.fortunejournals.com/abstract/toxicity-of-sarscov2-spike-protein-from-the-virus-and-produced-from-covid19-mrna-or-adenoviral-dna-vaccines-4317.html

Jean-François Lesgards, Dominique Cerdan, Christian Perronne, Jean-Marc Sabatier, Xavier Azalbert, Elizabeth A. Rodgers, Peter A. McCullough. Toxicity of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein with Respiratory Infection and Produced from COVID-19 mRNA and Adenoviral DNA Vaccines. Archives of Microbiology and Immunology. 7 (2023): 121-138.

The key is to rid the body of the lethal endothelial pathogen spike protein either from virus or vaccine and NATTOKINASE blood thinner (natural) offers at this time the optimal approach as the detoxifying science matures and refines (though tantalizing evidence has accumulated)

and the definitive clinical studies (large sample size, duration, primary patient important end-points, event number etc.) are completed (comparative effectiveness research):

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