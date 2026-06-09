'Less than 10 months later, the company has warned investors it may not be able to stay in business much longer. Its share price has fallen more than 90%'...is this true? many LOST money on the scam?
yes, all of it is a scam...sadly...I do not understand it much just that many, many Americans lost their life savings while rich people got in early and got out early...knew the game...how to rig it
oh wait, 5th dimension for that too?
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I commented on this subject *months* ago.
Trump, Family & Gang are raking-in **BILLIONS** from multiple channels related to the POTUS office. Even Iran is aware of this. Iran has posted numerous comments, videos and interviews on the fact that Trump & Gang are manipulating US markets for the personal enrichment of himself and his people.
Trump & Gang have done so in the crypto markets (featured in this article), in oil and oil-related industries (recall Venezuela), in other commodities such as precious metals, and in other sectors.
I thought Biden & Fa. were a gang of criminals (which, of course, they are!!). Little did I know that Biden's theft would be dwarfed by Trump's - which still has 2.5 years before it's over.
In an previous comment elsewhere I predicted that if Trump's net worth was 'X' when he began POTUS 2.0, it will be between '2X' and '3X' at the end of his 2nd term (and I may come up short!).
That is one of the reasons, perhaps the main reason, why Trump & Gang do not go after a SINGLE major Wall Street, bank, or corporate criminal --- namely, because he leads ALL of them!!
Just keep your eyes and ears open and watch as the mega-grifting by those aforementioned criminals continues escalating non-stop.
Trump's family is likely scamming on the World Market increase of oil and gas on his excursion with Iranians.
The leaders on all sides, and Putin, too, are just racketeers and profiteers when they can make a policy they cannot freeze local gas prices as they all must charge at War blockages of oil and gas. The rich have inside trade days so do get richer and the locals get scammed and are poorer for these phony War
Increased prices.