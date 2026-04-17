is critical & only comes via nuanced finessed soft work by places like USAID & key programs; 90% may be rotten, but 10% is vital…

you remove the rotten corrupted aspects, like the aspects that Republicans and Democrats used across decades to enrich and fatten themselves, stealing tax money, using USAID as a slush fund, using it to fund aspects that then fund terror etc. Cut all of that out, but the good parts, the parts that actually feed poor people, that provide a life-line, we keep those for we need the ears and eyes on the street. Will help us built and maintain enduring alliances across time, and advance American interests around the world, but good interests, good productive ones not rooted in a quest to take resources and oil and rare earth substances et al. that does not belong to the US, shrouded in ‘national security’. No. If this continues then we can expect a future whereby the same is returned to the US in kind. The good news is we would be dead and our grand children will then have to deal with the pain and suffering of that for there will be nations in the future that will do to the USA (for they will get mightier) exactly what USA does now. To others.

So POTUS Trump if he really is interested in the well-being of USA and its future, if he loves USA and his people, he should work to set standards and behavior that the future world will model from the USA, and help ensure that USA co-exists in a world with mutual interests and benevolence to each other and respect of each other’s sovereignty borders. Oil and all.

Hence entities like USAID if it can be structured and operated with no corruption et al. by both Republicans and Democrats, are indeed vital as ‘soft-power’ that USA wields best. USA should not do away with that capacity.

Jesus Trump stated: ‘Praise be to Allah’. I wonder what Marie Antoinette Trump would say? Maybe ‘welcome to my new beautiful White House ball-room, no one has seen anything like it before’…ha ha ha

Thank you POTUS Trump.

From the people of America to you! This is what eluded Musk! He did not understand ‘soft power’, and the intent to save costs (and I still think he and his approach was insane and turns out saved NOTHING) may have been there by Musk but he and Trump administration actually weakened USA!

This is soft power below for what these children may grow up to become:

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