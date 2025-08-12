I do believe Trump and think he is NOT in any list or video in any nefarious way. His Justice department and FBI and AG etc. have made a bumbling moronic mess, caused more questions than answers, and makes it look seedy and bad things covered up…likely they are covering up for bad pedophile people but I do not think Trump is one of them…does he know who they are? Maybe, maybe not. I do not know. This Mike Tyson interview clip in 1990s opens a can of worms for Trump, these statements he made were NOT good, in poor statements and he cannot be thinking this way TODAY! Women have been abused, raped, badly treated by men in USA and those in power (and men badly treated too by women and their gay bisexual homosexual lovers and lesbians too) for too long and an honest discussion and debate must happen now and the chips fall where they may. Even if someone you know, and like and support, they must pay the price, legal price. I support Trump and want him to clear up these old statements, clarify them TODAY. Truth is we, you and I still today do not know the full facts about that Tyson rape case. So…

key is I see nothing today to say Trump did bad things with under-aged girls regardless if in photos with Epstein and his friend, I am sure some of you reading this have friends who fornicate with their own dogs and cats in privacy of their homes, certainly some US congresspersons and senators do…both sides…many are pedophiles…just use power of office to evade justice…if I saw Bonafide video intel showing 100% proven that Trump interfered with under-aged girls as part of some sordid Epstein and ‘others’ cabal, then that is a different story. my views would change. Today, we have nothing other than guilt by association. That is not right. There can be smoke but be careful. There may be no fire. I trust what Trump has declared on this. We must not smear and slander because we do not like someone.

‘President Donald Trump’s shocking defense of a champion boxer who raped a teenage girl has resurfaced as the president faces intense scrutiny of his relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 1992 clip from Late Night with David Letterman being circulated online, the future president tells the show’s host that he doesn’t think Mike Tyson ought to have been sentenced to six years in jail for the rape of beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington, who was 18 years old at the time.’ “It’s ridiculous,” Trump says, referencing the fact the crime took place late at night after Washington had been “dancing” for Tyson.

Trump then suggested that a more fitting punishment would have been for the boxer to serve less time and pay monetary restitution to “rape victims” in general.’

“Mike Tyson should supply millions and millions and millions of dollars to rape victims, and I think that’s a hell of a lot better than him sitting in a jailhouse for six years,” the future president says. “Mike should serve some time and everything else, but to keep a man… here’s a woman that was dancing at his door at one o’clock in the morning. Dancing.” A second clip from Trump’s appearance the same year on The Charlie Rose Show features him questioning Washington’s account of the crime itself, saying she “was raped perhaps, perhaps not.”’

