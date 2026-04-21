Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
12m

I do not believe Melania Trump was involved with trafficking, interfering, selling, abusing little girls. I think lots of this caught her off guard.

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Kerri Papstein's avatar
Kerri Papstein
1m

President Donald Trump has never had anything to do with Epstein period! You fucking inbred libtard demoncrat idiots have nothing better to do than to keep regurgitating the same fucking lies because you don't do any research and you believe everything your evil satanic cultists tell you to believe!

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