Let us know who is fucking little kids in USA, in Trump administration, linked to Epstein so we the American people can go hunting! Irving! No, I DO NOT think FLOTUS was involved with abuse of
kids etc. as to what Epstein and all those who flew with him and went to him to get little girls to fuck; so I don't believe Melania Trump was involved with any of that; the rest, yeah, fuck yes,
many right there in Palm Beach, many the POTUS knows, some we see at present in his cabinet, government…so let’s see how this shakes out but FLOTUS, no, I do not think so. I believe her that she was not involved…she may know things that under future oath will help shed light…but to say she was into trafficking and interfering with little kids, NO!
Nick does not fully believe her. I understand that but I do but I so admire this dude…smart, leader. Special. He regrets what he did in military…when he grew to understand the lies of Iraq and why he was killing Middle East people…he was the top sniper. The Reaper.
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I do not believe Melania Trump was involved with trafficking, interfering, selling, abusing little girls. I think lots of this caught her off guard.
President Donald Trump has never had anything to do with Epstein period! You fucking inbred libtard demoncrat idiots have nothing better to do than to keep regurgitating the same fucking lies because you don't do any research and you believe everything your evil satanic cultists tell you to believe!