many right there in Palm Beach, many the POTUS knows, some we see at present in his cabinet, government…so let’s see how this shakes out but FLOTUS, no, I do not think so. I believe her that she was not involved…she may know things that under future oath will help shed light…but to say she was into trafficking and interfering with little kids, NO!

Nick does not fully believe her. I understand that but I do but I so admire this dude…smart, leader. Special. He regrets what he did in military…when he grew to understand the lies of Iraq and why he was killing Middle East people…he was the top sniper. The Reaper.