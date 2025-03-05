still support him…BIGLY…my support today has not wavered though I am very upset over several things…

I am not afraid to say it…

On balance, more good is being done. So, in that I am pleased.

Huge mistake even thinking that the Democrat party can do us any good.

No.

Back to the thesis at hand.

It was a huge mistake with Hegseth Daddy T, and it has marred our military, especially among women recruiting, and time will show you why…he lacks the respect out of the box that is/was needed…

huge mistake unleashing Musk this way, better you did not do this for he was not elected, and people would have stomached him had it been in doses and as a consultant etc. You cannot make the population like somebody who told them ‘go fuck yourself in your face’ when they pushed back on his support of the H1-B visas. I think Musk is nothing but a con man and yes, he got lots of fake tax-payer money…stock market make believe money…and he is impregnating every woman who will allow him to…he benefitted from the US taxpayer yet denigrates federal employees…that make the system work, and he grifted off of. IMO he is duplicitous and Daddy T, not because you got a fetish for him means we must have a fetish for him.

That is earned, kind of like how you took 40 years to develop your relationship with Americans.

I think it was sheer lunacy what he (or you Daddy T) said regarding taking GAZA and making it into condos and he owning it etc., he would be insane to even further that…that is Israel and Gazans/Palestinians fever to sweat for…why would you say that? did the ventilator man Jared confuse you?

so, in that sense I thought he ate one too many hamburgers that day that clouded his senses…it was sheer batshit crazy that he threatened Greenland and Canada etc., Canada? a nation that has stood as a nuclear buffer from Soviets during Cold War, that shed our blood in WWII etc. our soldiers lay in those European graves, that joined you Sam in your lie of a fake fraud WMD Iraq and Afghanistan war that killed our Canadian soldiers…and you threat Canada?

you can never ever POTUS Trump thank Canada for what it has done (or pay them back) for the USA and all the trade issues, do you not understand the FREE TRADE agreement? did you know when the earth was on fire in 9/11 it was Canada that told your planes to land in Canada and Canadians took in your peoples? why punish Americans and Canadians for this? if Americans buy Canadian stuff, and there is an imbalance, why is that the fault of Canadians? yes, talk to the Dildeau or I meant the Dildo, crap, my arthritis typing finger again, I meant Trudeau, talk to Justine and work it out…Get your understanding in order Trump. American guns kill Canadians daily. So, I say step back and fire many of those head up the ass advisors you have in term two who only want to go to Mar-a-Lago to preen and pose and take photos…a bunch of losers…grifters.

So yes, I support my Daddy T, still do but he is making serious mistakes, and we still got the stench of COVID, and the fraud fake PCR manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission non-pandemic COVID that killed many, and the deadly mRNA transfection vaccine you POTUS Trump brought. POTUS Trump, stop the bullshit lies about OWS and the lockdown and mRNA vaccine saving millions. You know that’s a whole load of crap, it saved not one life. So, stop it! Talk truth. We want truth.

See, I blame you Daddy T for many of the deaths and suffering during COVID and after for let’s face it, the OWS and its lockdowns came due to your decisions and the mRNA vaccine but we know the wrinkle (and good for your case) is that you were advised wrongfully by Azar, Malone, Bourla, Mengele Fauci, Hess Birx, Barbi Hahn, Pol Pot Bancel etc. but years now you know the truth yet still talking falsehoods about it saving lives.

So, there you have it, with all his devastating mistakes in term one and already adding some in term two, my Daddy T is the best we got, and best option and I argue on balance will do good. I think a god human being inside, good heart, misguided as it can be. We often sleep with the devil, to get somewhere, or something, and sometimes we have no choice, and we vote not for the one we like and approve of the MOST but rather the one we HATE the least.

Democrats, modern day ones, not the Jim Webbs, or Bob Kerry’s, or the John Kennedy type, of yesterday, lust demons and all. Loved USA, and flag. So, hat tip…

Today Democrats are psychos. But Republicans are not far off. Truth be told.

The Democrats are a non-starter for USA though I argue some good ones in the mix…there are a few good liberals but you got to look far and wide…but do not say NONE…some love USA too…even a few good media like Abby Phillip of CNN…a little bit more balanced…I like that…I can find not one good FOX anywhere for their heads are so high up Daddy T’s ass in hopes of a job or a ‘like’ they cannot think straight anymore. Even substack authors giddy by the fumes. Cupping and washing all day long! Embarrassing. They are like swivel head bobbleheads, no integrity. Asses up, lips puckered for Daddy T.

So, Daddy T, with all that, you got your homie still defending for you.

Huge hugs Daddy T, love, hugs, and I will support you and of course, my brother from another mother, Bobby Jr. De-balled and silenced as he currently is. But my sense is Bobby Jr. finds his stones soon, he is that type of fighter, even if he must cut you lose Daddy T. I hope he does. Let you fight for us as Daddy T, and he fight for us as Bobby Jr. A standalone Bobby Jr. is worth more than a Trump Bobby Jr. alliance, and we must want this. It is what is best for USA. Too many in the Trump orbit are sold out grifters to pharma cough cough **Suzie” cough cough** et al.

Huge support by me Daddy T and I want you to land up on Rushmore. It is in your hands and all roads lead to the disaster of COVID and OWS and the mRNA transfection shots and want to do more of it. It is DOA, cannot work, will never work. Tell Bourla of Pfizer to shove it, tell him ‘up yours, Albert’…

___

