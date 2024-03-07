of all the hustlers and their schemes, I still believed in my dreams…”

How many of you still remember those days??? I know you do…Boy I could still feel the summer, smell it, that change from spring to summer, smelling that spring grass being cut…the breeze of my youth, that we were unconquerable…we still are, but worn down a bit but I find strong…"20 years now, where did they go, 20 years, I don’t know, I sit and wonder sometimes where they have gone…and sometimes late at night oh when I bath in the firelight, the moon comes calling a ghostly white…and I recall, I recall, like a rock, standing arrow straight, like a rock, charging from the gate, like a rock, carrying the weight, like a rock, the sun upon my skin, hard against the wind, like a rock, I see myself again, like a rock…”

Tell me these words don’t describe you then…and now? Still and you got in inside still for to me, it is never ever over until the last breath, we wage and fight on till we can breath no longer…we leave this world with swords drawn, ready to battle…ANYONE, anything, we warrior men and women,