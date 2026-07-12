Money making duplicitous liars! Lindsey Graham may have died due to it, in some manner and we cannot discount the role of the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine that POTUS Trump still wrongfully says saved millions of lives with the deadly Operation warp speed lockdowns, that it too killed people. Not ONE life was saved by the mRNA vaccine nor COVID fraud fake non-pandemic lockdowns!

I say place the Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Pfizer Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles mRNA vaccine at core of the debate of cause. Until we can say it is not.

We cannot.

RIP, and we mourn him like for anyone who passes, and I always thought he was a lunatic based on his language, but one thing is for sure, there will be less pressure to wage wars (neocon madman he was) and less pressure to wage wars for other nations, using our US military to sweat for other peoples fevers. I wish him peace in his death. and mourn with family! I hope he goes to heaven but he must make stops along the way to atone for his sins…I suppose we all do need to make some stops or explain some things. before bumping up into St. Peter…some more than others.

For some Graham was a patriot and we must grant them their beliefs and view. His union with John McCain was quite interesting, I used to think they were joined at the hip.

LINDSEY GRAHAM DEAD

'CARDIAC ARREST' AT 71

'BRIEF AND SUDDEN ILLNESS'

HAWKISH REPUBLICAN SENATOR