Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3m

did Lindsey Graham die naturally? or was he killed? I do not put anything past anyone one or anywhere anymore, I think he could have been killed...for something...did the Malone mRNA vaccine kill him? was he poisoned in Ukraine? polonium et al?

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Peter hart's avatar
Peter hart
just now

Don't discount 'planned obsolescence.' Two top leaders now gone.

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