Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Money. Filthy lucre that corrupts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Patrick White's avatar
Patrick White
2h

It boils down to money money money 💰 it’s all they see

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture