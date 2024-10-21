So, he is 100% correct but the irony is that the fake non-pandemic was really a pandemic of fear and hysteria (based on manufacturing a fake pandemic using PCR and the lie of asymptomatic transmission) for there was nothing warranting what was done in response as to OWS, the deadly lockdowns, or the deadly Malone Bancel Bourla Weissman et al. mRNA gene injection. So, the globe was indeed frightened and controlled but it was based on NOTHING.

Sen. Ron Johnson: "[The Coronavirus "pandemic"] was used to frighten and control the public on a global scale." "The result was a stunning loss of life and freedom for individuals, trillions of dollars of economic devastation, but billions of dollars of profit—and the accumulation of enormous power—for those in control." "Fortunately, what happened during the pandemic opened the eyes of untold numbers of people around the world to the corruption and capture of government agencies, the media, medical journals and the medical establishment, by large corporate interests." "Now that our eyes have been opened to that reality, it is impossible to ignore that the same dynamic has occurred throughout governments and industries worldwide."

Sen. Ron Johnson: Pandemic was used to frighten and control the public on a global scale (substack.com)

