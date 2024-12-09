Listen to this European member schlong Ursula von der Leyen in parliament, President of European Commission since 2019; "you are responsible for every rape due to illegals; you should be in prison"
What a refreshing address to the European union parliament, I simply enjoyed this schlonging! woman to woman!
Link here:
https://x.com/i/status/1863151795511394734
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
She got her butt kicked and she deserves it. She doesn’t have the nickname the b of buchenwald for nothing...and the secret deals she made with Pfizer buying billions of euros worth of convid vaxx and full on behind vaxx passports and no one elected her ...killary is her pal and got her installed in the first place and they make quite the team...Christine Anderson, the German MEP, keeps trying to get a criminal investigation into this psychopath and hasn’t managed it yet. She’s worse than Pelosi and up there with Jill Biden and co.
BRAVO madam!! BRAVO!!!