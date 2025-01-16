Something about all of this does not make sense and I am trying to make it make sense. Is this how it is played? The game. Is this the game? This is the continuation of the mRNA game…can someone help me understand. I am missing something somewhere.

I worked in DC in the Trump administration at HHS as his senior advisor, DC is the most corrupt filthy place on earth. Filth not via dirt. Though it is too.

Boy oh boy, this yahoo report raises questions.