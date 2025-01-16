Lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates has announced it will be opening an office in Washington D.C. with Susie Wiles Jr. (daughter?) as its vice president of federal affairs...what say you? Is
Caroline Wiles the daughter of Susie Wiles? Trump's Chief of Staff? I am unsure. If so, then in DC in this lobby firm, this raises antibodies; we do not know how Susie Wiles will be insulated from FDA
Something about all of this does not make sense and I am trying to make it make sense. Is this how it is played? The game. Is this the game? This is the continuation of the mRNA game…can someone help me understand. I am missing something somewhere.
I worked in DC in the Trump administration at HHS as his senior advisor, DC is the most corrupt filthy place on earth. Filth not via dirt. Though it is too.
Boy oh boy, this yahoo report raises questions.
we need the details of this report...for if this is so it is troubling, we are not fools.
Looked her up and yes she is Susie's daughter. Also apparently she worked termporarily in Trump's first White House adventure but could not pass the FBI background check so had to resign.