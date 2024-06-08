‘Lock the S.O.B.s Up’: Joe Biden & the Era of Mass Incarceration of blacks; He now plays down his role overhauling crime laws with segregationist senators in the ’80s & ’90s. 'Biden's strong
role in legislation that criminal justice experts and his critics say helped lay the groundwork for the mass incarceration that has devastated America’s black communities; 1994 crime bill
‘Lock the S.O.B.s Up’: Joe Biden and the Era of Mass Incarceration - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
