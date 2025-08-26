London, UK, this African muslim male attacks the driver with a foot long 'ZOMBIE' knife blade, he would have carved the driver up! Why? Why bring this 6th century animal to our 21st century? this is
islamic jihadist terrorism...these morons in UK calls it 'knife crime'...Merkel helped UK and France etc. light their funeral pyres, nations taking their people to death with the NorthAfrican islamist
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All fake leaders who had a hand in importing these murderers needs to be arrested, tried and executed as complicit in murder.
This trash should have been left in the jungle. Who are the fools who imported it? Those idiots need to be arrested and charged with murder if the criminal killed someone. Only solution is to shoot these murderers dead in self defense.