So this British cop is saying that Britian will come into USA to arrest Americans for using its social media like Twitter, Facebook etc. if they the British feel insulted or violated…is this the same police who allow islamic jihadists Pakistani filth fecal medieval animals groom and rape little white British girls? Oh his feelings are hurt? You can’t protect your British women and girls from islamist rapists but your panties in a bunch over what we in US etc. post on OUR media…did his tampon from Walz, a personal gift, oh I meant Trudeau, get stuck up his ass? This tampon man wants to jail Musk…I heard Musk told him and UK to fuck off!

What say you?