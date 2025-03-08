the relationship is what matters, does not matter if it is committed if it is not supportive…not the number of friends, it is the quality of the close relationship, warmth, living in midst of conflict is devastating, but living in the midst of warmth and acceptance is protective, living in a bad marriage is worse than living unmarried etc. yet with strong relationships…we learnt too that being in a secure attached relationship, friendship, confidant, even into 80s and 90s, is protective…where you feel you can count on someone in times of need…mind stays stronger, sharper, mentally, emotionally, protects the mind…high conflict relationships are very bad for our health, worse than divorce…good relationships protect our brains…

People remember you not for what you did or even said, but how you made them feel!

Good relationships keep us happier and healthier! Connected to family, to community!

Talking, sharing, embracing…unconditional positive regard, accepting…letting others know they can count on you, and you can count on them…is very protective…

Talk, look into the eyes of the other person, 5 minutes a day of real ‘connection’ is worth more than 20 hours of disconnect and silence.

As they get there. They will find their way. Do not help them, just do not impede them.

