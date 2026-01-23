IGNORED!

Long before EUA, FDA and vaccine makers were warned about induction of inappropriate IgE and IgG4 antibodies by COVID vaccines. They ignored it. Prediction comes true, with devastating consequences.

‘When a food protein is injected (contaminated vaccine) the body creates IgE (immunoglobulin E) antibodies that recognize the food protein.

With more injections or eating that protein, the body starts making IgG4 (immunoglobulin G, subclass 4) antibodies against that protein.

With ongoing protein exposure, IgG4 causes recruitment of eosinophils.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a common disease caused by this sequence of events.

We warned the FDA and vaccine makers that the above sequence can occur due to COVID vaccines. The result would include IgE antibody dependent enhancement of COVID disease, IgG4-related diseases (IgG4-RD) and eosinophilic disorders. The exposure to spike proteins can occur either due to the vaccine or infection. Important note: The above sequence can only be initiated by an injected vaccine, not by infection. In other words, the IgE step can only be caused by an injection. But once the IgE step is initiated, an infection or vaccine can cause the subsequent steps to occur. Many parasites enter through the skin. So a vaccine injected through the skin creates IgE, an inappropriate, anti-parasite antibody directed against the viral protein included or encoded in the vaccine.

Our predictions have come true. This IgG4 article below is receiving a lot of coverage but it is not a new or unexpected finding.

Once IgG4 is created, one can expect eosinophil recruitment resulting in eosinophilic diseases as below. Cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) take up mRNA lipid nanoparticles (LNP) and start making and displaying spike protein on their surface. IgG4 attaches to the spike protein, attracting eosinophils to destroy the heart muscle cells, mistaking them for a parasite. Eosinophilic myocarditis is the result.

Eosinophilic Myocarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccination

Since mRNA LNPs are taken up all over the body by many organs, they are all attacked by eosinophils. The effect on the heart is just the most prominent effect.

We ( childrenshealthdefense.org and I) warned the FDA and vaccine makers in Jul 2020 to check for IgE, IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, IgG4 levels.

I warned the FDA again in Nov 2020 to measure IgE.

I warned Bharat Biotech, the Indian company that makes the Covaxin vaccine, in Mar 2021, to measure IgE/IgG4.

This is not some new immunology being discovered now. We understood the immunology and warned the FDA and vaccine makers, long before Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). They refused to investigate these known safety problems. The FDA has no interest in vaccine safety. Now millions are being maimed or killed as a result. All preventable.

Parasites and IgE/IgG4

With new, mild, parasite infections, IgE dominates. As parasite load increases (increased exposure to parasite proteins), the IgG4/eosinophil defense mechanism kicks in. This is a milder process to avoid damaging the body, compared to IgE. When the body does not have sufficient time to switch from IgE to IgG4 mode due to quick change in protein/antigen exposure level, it results in severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) which can kill.

Autism and IgE/IgG4

Cow’s milk protein contaminated vaccines cause the induction of IgG4 antibodies directed against the folate receptor alpha, a protein in cow’s milk. This causes 75% of autism cases.

’

