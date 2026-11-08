vaccine, catastrophic cost of living beyond many fly-over hard working Americans, self-enrichment, corrupted contracts, insiders enriching, buildings to self when other monuments were for POTUS who DID SOMETHING like revolutionary war, civil war, formation of nation/founding fathers etc. at not painted a building, they did not build things to themselves, it is preposterous, cover up of friends and buddies linked to Epstein the pedophile engaging in fucking little underaged girls using Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi to do this and drunkard Patel to deflect and block, hiring of a drunk rapist as SECDEF to then take USA into a war we had no business in to suffer loss of troops and billions in military assets and to show our weaknesses at a time we should not have…I like the man, I still want him to win, POTUS Trump, hell even get to Rushmore but as it stands he is a pure failure, devastating mid-terms, generational, will take decades for Republicans to fix this and I think Dems now have chance to reset and rebalance the SCOTUS…think about it…and Dems will take White House in 2028 and have house and Senate.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Fuck all you who says its over for POTUS Trump. I say wait, give him a break to see how he can fix the many catastrophic wrongs he and his administration did that caused this devastating loss at the mid-term polls.

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PLAN TO ARREST JOURNALISTS?



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Hopes to overturn presidential immunity decision...



'Reverse-Ginsburg' scenario could flip Supreme Court...

POTUS Trump, must as I supported you, you failed. Terribly and the nation has spoken. No one stole anything. MAGA is dead! burn all those red hats et al.

I pray the Lord grants you favor and safety and a clear mind this moment on. You have lots of fixing and you can start by more decency in things you say. Respect especially for women. As the POTUS.

Today, fire:

Patel drunkard AWOL heading the FBI, risking our great agents

RFK Jr. a pure waste of time interested only in his body and dating reporters

Waltz a pure idiot, inept sycophant, pure loyalty but no competence

drunkard rapist Hegseth, pure devastating hire, a rapist heading 300,000 US female soldiers?

Bessent ask Epstein folk something please

Musk Mr. Sperminator, ask Epstein folk something please

Lutnick Epstein’s side kick

This seven, waste of time users, inept clowns, seem capable but really self-serving dolts, will go a long way to re-establish confidence in you as POTUS. Praise for moving The Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles. You had no right hiring her in the first place. Devastating hire. Your HR human resource skills are abysmal. Apprentice was just a show. You fail and these decisions, term one and now two shows us this. But America is NOTA JOKE or GAMESHOW.

Get your 2 sons and Musk away form the White House, they are part of the reason the nation recoiled and if you double down, you will hand Democrats a veto proof majority in 20208 both houses of government and the White House.

Praises to you and I wish you success! Your legacy is up to you and you need to stop praising OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Moderna Sahin Pfizer RFK Jr. mRNA vaccine for they saved not one life, these killed!

Blessings to you POTUS Trump! Love you POTUS Trump, I want you to win this! Over to you now to pick up the many pieces. The scope of the Democrat victory is so vast, so deep, so expansive, you will need a rabbit out of the hat. I am standing still by you in all this disaster that looks insurmountable for Republicans.

I pray too that among Democrats good America loving flag constitution border loving people emerge, let us take a look too at them for in the end it is who wants to do good by America. I support. If they got those, I will support them. I will support Democrats and Independents who I think are best for USA. USA is in terrible waters at this time and taking on water. We need to bail water and to help her stay afloat. Not a time to walk away or turn our backs, this the greatest nation.

Still.