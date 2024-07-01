Look at Biden today in NC rally, look at his face, listen to him, this is insanely bad, its over for Biden, they can try all they want, its DONE! Biden even engaged in stolen valor, lied that his son
died on the battlefield, that's a lie! they lie about this repeatedly...his son died of a disease but not as a soldier on the battlefield. Can he do the job? It is clear NO...he is not running USA...
Kyle Becker on X: "Joe Biden: The End. https://t.co/9BCf6uhwXQ" / X
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IT IS RATHER PROPHETIC THAT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY WILL BE DESTROYED BY A FUCKING
TOOL OF THEIR OWN DESIGN--( WHAT BEAUTIFUL RETRIBUTION)
He is incentivizing Trump imprisonment and cannot bow out till he’s also incentivized Hunter’s minimal sentencing and eventual pardon by a successor.