Look at internal e-mails in the FBI as they politically went after Navarro during the Biden administration, it raises questions of why the FBI needs to be RE-DONE & we call on Kash Patel to strip it
down; this was monstrous what did to Navarro; Senator Chuck Grassley wrote to AG Bondi and FBI's Kash Patel wanting the US population to read the Biden administration's internal workings on this
What is your opinion? Did they have to put Navarro in leg irons? This could have been you…at some point the guard rails on the Biden administration’s Justice Department, FBI came off…Trump has to ensure they go back on and citizens, Americans are protected from the law when it becomes biased and politicized.
Everything about the Bush 1&2, Clinton, Nobama and Biden was pure treason. For over 30 years, We The People have gotten the shaft. Every single job that could be shipped off shore was sold out from under those of us who built most Everything that ever made The USA Great. Many Cons in Con-gress have been in office helping to Sell US out through each one of those administrations. I use to think term limits would remove the few good ones although today, I don't think there us any such thing as a Good member of Con-gress. It's about time to start fucking them back. They've earned it. #Eject388TraitorCons #DefundTyranny #DepopulateTheDepopulators #ResumeIndependenceOrExpectToDieCommunist ##MakeTreasonPunishableByDeathAgain #FreedomIsNotFree
