Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
2h

I’m uncertain when Iran did that. If they did it since the US stopped bombing then put them back in the Stone Age.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
1h

You have become a clear and present danger to the country. Your slander of Hegseth and Patel is reprehensible.

Someone needs to put you in a straight jacket until your sanity returns or send you to BlueSky.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture