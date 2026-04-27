A damaged US AWACS aircraft following an Iranian strike on a base in Saudi Arabia. The issue here is the precision of the targeting, it is staggering by Iran.

The Iranian Navy patrols the Strait of Hormuz

I have long argued all of this is because of ‘PREDICTABILITY OF ACCESS’ or lack of it…if we think that your regime will not allow future predictable stable access to your oil and resources even if we want to purchase it, then we will topple you…history is replete with examples.

I am for the truth so the nation, the American people can be informed for we then pressure the crooked thieving congress and Senate to stop etc. We pressure POTUS Trump…for they work for us!

We have been lied to by FOX News, close that rag down, just pure bullshit liars!

Iran has won, USA has lost this war, imagine a combined Israel and USA cannot dislodge Iran? I am embarrassed and shocked. While IMO the bombing was WRONG and illegal too and POTUS Trump was misled and misguided, I expected USA to over-run Iran.

Far from it, as Iran rag-dolls the USA and now we have asked Iran for ceasefire and essentially we surrendered. We lost! FOX is not telling you.

That is the truth and all we ask is for POTUS Trump is to bring the precious troops home and return to negotiations etc. and get a win win but stop! Take an off-ramp, even declare victory but stop this MADNESS for Israel.

This is the proposed peace plan I shared in stack and see CAPS by one of my subscribers (excellent input) and if you wish, please engage with your opinion what Trump should do next as we have in effect, surrendered….how can we help our POTUS exit this? What is your view? We want our POTUS to win and look good and to do the right thing and to be successful for USA…at present, we are fucked as we sit in the Hormuz!

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz when prior to bombing they did not)…

My 16 point plan:

1)POTUS Trump must fire functionally dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault

7)Iran to pay US for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong.

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 years as a bargaining tool

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East for good

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides forever.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, long live the flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success!