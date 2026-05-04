Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition, spokesman says

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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I think Trump is a fundamentally good man! Misguided easily...but means well.

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