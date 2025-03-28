Go Trump go!

It is fascinating. Carney has been on record saying he will not call Trump or speak with him until he respects Canada. Well, the God’s are smiling on all of us for para Carney said Thursday that Trump’s office actually reached out to him the prior evening to ask for a call. For a discussion. Great move Trump stepping back! Bold strong move. Leadership! Understanding that

"I appreciate this opportunity to discuss how we can protect OUR workers and build OUR economies," Carney said from Canadian Parliament Hill. "I will make clear to the president that those interests are best served by co-operation and mutual respect, including of our sovereignty."'

Carney is correct, he must demand respect of his nation…I want respect of USA and of Canada. I want both to win. Canada is not for sale, will never be, will never be a 51st State of USA nor will I ever want any nation to threaten to redraw USA’s boundaries or threaten USA as a lunatic in Trump’s administration. I suspect they are using some of Musk’s ketamine. Too bad.

It is unfortunate that our POTUS Trump is pulling away from Canada for now Canada will have to develop its own trade markets and its own military and become very muscular in defense of its own territory. Build up! It has demons lurking all around it. I hope POTUS Trump remembers and if he did not know or forgot, that it is and was Canada who provided the buffer and safety zone in the North against potential Soviet invasion and attacks during the Cold War under the prior communist regimes…I actually think Russia is less of a threat to USA and Canada today than other nations than is being led on, but Canada now must defend its Northern and other borders from such threats, should someone other than Vlad lead Russia. Trump is retreating and Canada must step up to handle its business, it is time. USA has to handle its business, and Canada now must do same. Rely on NO ONE. Those days are over!

I like what Carney said. I am no liberal and Trudeau made me disdain the liberal party of Canada, but I like what Carney said here! He is behaving like the adult in the room! He has to defend Canada’s interests.

