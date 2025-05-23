Looks like Pee Wee Herman (Neuman) pulled it off; by ONE vote; Speaker Mike Johnson, someone I do not trust & who is a RINO & who works against the American people and 47 (klepto-crats, kakisto-crats)
47 just does not know it yet; by ONE vote means many Republicans do not support the beautiful bill...I think the American people are being screwed up the head again with PORK, waste, pilfer, kickbacks
theft…crooks in the congress and senate, high crime kleptocrats, high crime bandits, a kakistocracy…
and…
One Israeli lobbyist with deep pockets for every member of Congress and the Senate. This corruption has got to stop. They should have been registered as a foreign agents as previous Presidents wanted. Oh.. that US President was assassinated. Right!🇨🇦
Daniel Horowitz
@RMConservative
·
Putting aside the fundamentals of the bill, 2 side provisions that MUST be taken out in the Senate are:
-the complete 10 year moratorium on ANY state regulation of AI privacy
-the ban on states blocking eminent domain for green new deal carbon capture grift.
Daniel Horowitz
@RMConservative
·
"If something is beautiful, you don't do it after midnight."
Quote
Thomas Massie
@RepThomasMassie
·
I’d love to stand here and tell the American people “we can cut your taxes and increase spending and everything will be fine.”
But I can’t because I’m here to deliver a dose of reality about the ticking debt bomb known as the “Big Beautiful Bill.”