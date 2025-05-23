Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Tip
39m

One Israeli lobbyist with deep pockets for every member of Congress and the Senate. This corruption has got to stop. They should have been registered as a foreign agents as previous Presidents wanted. Oh.. that US President was assassinated. Right!🇨🇦

Hannahlehigh
42mEdited

Daniel Horowitz

@RMConservative

·

Putting aside the fundamentals of the bill, 2 side provisions that MUST be taken out in the Senate are:

-the complete 10 year moratorium on ANY state regulation of AI privacy

-the ban on states blocking eminent domain for green new deal carbon capture grift.

Daniel Horowitz

@RMConservative

·

"If something is beautiful, you don't do it after midnight."

Quote

Thomas Massie

@RepThomasMassie

·

I’d love to stand here and tell the American people “we can cut your taxes and increase spending and everything will be fine.”

But I can’t because I’m here to deliver a dose of reality about the ticking debt bomb known as the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

