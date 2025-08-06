Loomer calls Tucker Carlson a "fraud" & "terrible person"; MAGA infighting continues as Laura Loomer blasts Tucker Carlson as a 'fraud' and 'terrible person' in latest rant
The two popular right-wing figureheads have been increasingly critical of each other as their positions on Trump's foreign policy continue to pull in opposite directions; your opinion?
Far-right activist Laura Loomer has launched a blistering public attack on Tucker Carlson, accusing the former Fox News host of being a “terrible person” and a “fraud” in a fiery post on X. This comes as MAGA's infighting continues, stemming largely from the Epstein files.
‘Loomer’s comments came in direct response to an article in The Independent which Carlson was quoted likening her to “a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter,” and blaming “the adults who take her seriously” for enabling her influence.’
“I am so glad so many people are starting to see what a terrible person Tucker Carlson is,” Loomer wrote. “I’m glad people’s eyes are opening to what a fraud this guy is.”
