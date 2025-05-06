Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jerrold (Scooter) Pettus
Nesheiwat is a horrible pick

just like Mike Waltz was a bad pick and that was a definite demotion no matter how they want to try to sell it.

Jeff Sessions was Trump’s biggest mistake to date. Pam Bondi might be second worse.

San
Yesssss!!!!

