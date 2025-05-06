are available, we cannot have this mRNA vaccine shill salesperson as SG…she is inept…I challenge her to go back on FOX and say the same garbage she spouted during COVID…say it now, see how many people laugh at her…Nesheiwat at present lacks the seriousness, the command of the issues, the gravitas, the respect in the field to hold the SG position yet the past appointees across successive administrations BOTH sides, showed us you could be a clueless idiot and still be SG. IMO, listening to Nesheiwat during COVID revealed a FOX lightweight, she failed to do the work, to do the reading of the science, she did not ‘get’ the science, did not understand it clearly, failed to update herself and abreast herself of the actual data about the lockdowns, the masks, the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine and instead revealed herself to be intellectually lazy, academically sloppy, specious, and her positions on the COVID vaccine and masks were at best ludicrous.

POTUS Trump cannot have someone not properly educated in medicine and public health to be SG, if you went to the Caribbean to med school there are gaps, I will argue that all day long…you went there for a reason…in the first place…someone who pushed the deadly failed mRNA vaccines even on children, the filthy failed masks…all of it…she pushed it. She failed. Sorry. Cannot be rewarded with SG job.

Nesheiwat can best be described as a Fox News commentator. That is it. For our affairs. A nominee who COULD NOT get into a pedigree or ANY US based medical school so went to the Caribbean where let us face it, did not go there for the fun in the sun, no, went there to GET into a school, it is devised for those who CANNOT gain entry to medical schools in US using proper high grades and proper MCAT etc. I know many who take this route. Yes, they go on to do their residency in US schools but let me be clear, they are not qualified. And then to play a game with language to deceive saying you attended medical school in US? No, you did residency in US, a different thing. But wait, lets see, this will be a ‘mistake, ooppssie’…should we take this as an ooppssie?

I think POTUS Trump deserved better than this, openness, transparency, explicitness and honesty, not bullshit…I think they tried to bullshit POTUS Trump. Alike how they bullshitted and played and misled him across COVID with their specious, non-sensical, inept, academically sloppy policies. He is being misled here again. Be careful POTUS Trump.

Again. It is time he puts his foot down.

This is Nesheiwat spouting this specious drivel:

‘We have many vaccines in existence that treat a variety of non-life threatening diseases but to have a COVID vaccine, i.e. a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA that will actually save you from dying is a gift from God.’

It is clear that she had no concept then of the immunology, virology, vaccinology we were facing and studying as to the mRNA platform etc. and the dangers and the fast- accumulating data showing the mRNA vaccine plunged to negative efficacy and effectiveness near immediate, placing the vaccinee at risk of infection. She was just ‘selling’ vaccine.

This is our path out of the pandemic.

Moreover, did this mRNA vaccine even shill lie about her credentials? fresh out of the gate and she has credibility problems? so POTUS Trump cannot have that. We do not want another nominee to strain POTUS Trump, too much wasted political capital.

Seems she has a tendency to ‘play’ with words. POTUS Trump best ensure he gets the information iron clad bullet proof for me thinks he is being hoodwinked…by Janette et al.

She is on my Horsemen’s list for a reason, she must be investigated…I hear you POTUS Trump and support you, but this is a BAD BAD BAD pick…pull it!

‘we can’t have a pro-COVID vaccine nepo appointee who is currently embroiled in a medical malpractice case and who didn’t go to medical school in the US as the US Surgeon General…bang on Laura!

that about sums it up…for I followed Nesheiwat, another FOX news personality person, during COVID, the fraud PRC-manufactured fake non-pandemic COVID…and she distinguished herself to be as dumb as a box of rocks on the key issues we faced in the fraud PCR created ‘lie of asymptomatic transmission’ COVID, she was for the vaccine, for masks, for all of the insane lockdown lunatic policies…she made ZERO sense when she spoke and she should be gone like her reckless brother-in-law Mike Waltz…I want to make my voice heard, I do not want POTUS Trump to continue with this nomination…USA will become the laughing stock for she is only outdone in terms of stupidity and uselessness by prior SGs Adams and Murthy…the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection injection was ineffective and dangerous, untested for safety and never worked to protect the upper airways and was quickly non-neutralizing and did not sterilize the pathogen, did not stop infection, replication, or transmission and was as such DOA…yet Nesheiwat advocated for the Malone deadly mRNA vaccine out the eye balls and her advocacy may have even costed lives for people like her used the podium to shill vaccine like how Malone did until he realized his mRNA technology was killing people…and stayed silent on reverse transcription of RNA, and all the aspects we learnt were lies by CDC and FDA etc. yet he stayed silent until he could shill for vaccine no more…well he knew, he just thought he could get ahead of it and make money before the deaths piled up…the rest is history…

‘But according to Anthony Clark, the independent journalist who broke the story about her medical degree and credentials, she was only board certified in family medicine, not emergency medicine. Nesheiwat herself has described urgent care as different from emergency medicine in that urgent-care doctors only treat non-threatening medical problems.

After her nomination for surgeon general, she quietly removed her specialization in “ER medicine” from her website, Clark reported, and sometime after CBS reported on her medical degree on April 29, she changed her LinkedIn profile to reflect her real alma mater.’

That TWITTER X by Malone was pure utter bullshit fraud lies and he knew it and all the followers who sucked up for donor money knew it yet stayed silent…listen, there are many in the COVID anti-movement who must face serious court trials too…and some must go to jail for the lies and fraud and deaths they caused by their statements that public trusted as experts yet they were only making money…

here is another one…

I want Malone to anytime he is ready, to debate me or any 10th grade biology student, and show us the data…the ‘unambiguous’ data…show us any data, any RCT data, any proper data where the mRNA vaccine saved lives. we have waited over 4 years…there is none! ZERO! I challenge him to make the very same statements again, say it now Robert! ha ha ha

anyway, Laura Loomer is 100% correct! Nesheiwat is a BAD pick…

___

