Lou Dobbs (former CNN and FOX) has died, at 78...Trump made an announcement today; I appeared on his show and he IMO was a very decent human being...RIP...brilliant person...different...soldier
Dobbs became close friends with Trump and a huge supporter of MAGA
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic
Lou Dobbs was one of the most decent men of our times. I am shocked and extremely deeply saddened.
💔 May Lou Dobbs rest in peace