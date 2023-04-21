Love this Canadian man telling leftist NDP and liberal government freak hacks to get the fu*k off my property, don't ever come to this house again, you liberal bastard fu*k, you are destroying Canada
Threatening people who do not take your fraud vaccine, get the fu*k off my lawn! No vote for you! You moron standing in the outdoors wearing masks talking to me, get the fu*k off my property!
He sounds like me, I wonder if this was me? ha ha
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1648858805533577216
We got a live one!He's got fire in the belly,God bless those that stand against the deceived of the devil.The more like him that stand and speak up,the more they will have to back down.
Yes I’m in the same tribe ......lying, thieving, fuckers 😁🙏