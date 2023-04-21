Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rootedtree's avatar
Rootedtree
Apr 21, 2023

We got a live one!He's got fire in the belly,God bless those that stand against the deceived of the devil.The more like him that stand and speak up,the more they will have to back down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Want's avatar
Jennifer Want
Apr 21, 2023

Yes I’m in the same tribe ......lying, thieving, fuckers 😁🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture