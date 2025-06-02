Preliminary but data is accumulating, deserves serious comparative effectiveness clinical research studies, robust, rigorous to tease out any effects. 2nd Smartest even adds it to ivermectin and it shows super results!

Methods and findings

‘In this cohort, 29,618 patients (of whom 548 were exposed to lithium) were included. Their mean age was 73.9 years. A total of 40.2% were male, 33.3% were married or in a civil partnership, and 71.0% were of white ethnicity. Lithium-exposed patients were more likely to be married, cohabiting or in a civil partnership, to be a current/former smoker, to have used antipsychotics, and to have comorbid depression, mania/bipolar affective disorder (BPAD), hypertension, central vascular disease, diabetes mellitus, or hyperlipidemias. No significant difference between the 2 groups was observed for other characteristics, including age, sex, and alcohol-related disorders. In the exposed cohort, 53 (9.7%) patients were diagnosed with dementia, including 36 (6.8%) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and 13 (2.6%) with vascular dementia (VD). In the unexposed cohort, corresponding numbers were the following: dementia 3,244 (11.2%), AD 2,276 (8.1%), and VD 698 (2.6%). After controlling for sociodemographic factors, smoking status, other medications, other mental comorbidities, and physical comorbidities, lithium use was associated with a lower risk of dementia (hazard ratio [HR] 0.56, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.40 to 0.78), including AD (HR 0.55, 95% CI 0.37 to 0.82) and VD (HR 0.36, 95% CI 0.19 to 0.69). Lithium appeared protective in short-term (≤1-year exposure) and long-term lithium users (>5-year exposure); a lack of difference for intermediate durations was likely due to lack of power, but there was some evidence for additional benefit with longer exposure durations. The main limitation was the handling of BPAD, the most common reason for lithium prescription but also a risk factor for dementia. This potential confounder would most likely cause an increase in dementia in the exposed group, whereas we found the opposite, and the sensitivity analysis confirmed the primary results. However, the specific nature of the group of patients exposed to lithium means that caution is needed in extending these findings to the general population. Another limitation is that our sample size of patients using lithium was small, reflected in the wide CIs for results relating to some durations of lithium exposure, although again sensitivity analyses remained consistent with our primary findings.

Conclusions

We observed an association between lithium use and a decreased risk of developing dementia. This lends further support to the idea that lithium may be a disease-modifying treatment for dementia and that this is a promising treatment to take forwards to larger randomised controlled trials (RCTs) for this indication.’

‘Low-Dose Lithium to Delay Dementia?

September 1, 2022

Jim Phelps, MD

Evidence for low-dose lithium

Several studies have found that patients with mood disorders who took lithium had a lower incidence of dementia than similar patients who were not prescribed lithium. This finding held up in three of four epidemiologic studies and five of six clinical studies (Ishii N et al, Int J Environ Res Public Health 2021;18(15):7756).

Another line of evidence is more indirect. Multiple studies have found an inverse relationship between lithium concentrations in drinking water and suicide rates. Those findings prompted studies of trace lithium exposure and incidence of dementia. Of these three epidemiologic studies, two found a correlation in support of lithium’s preventive effects. In the one negative study, average lithium exposures were unusually low.

Lacking industry support, randomized trials of lithium for the prevention of dementia are few and small. Of six studies reviewed in 2014 by Mauer et al, one was negative, one was positive, one used trace lithium (300 mcg/day) but was positive for preservation of cognitive function, and the rest examined only indirect outcome measures (Mauer S et al, Aust N Z J Psychiatry 2014;48(9):809–818).

Then came a 2019 continuation of the positive low-dose study by Forlenza and colleagues. All patients began the trial with mild cognitive impairment. The average serum lithium level was 0.4 mEq/L. At two- to three-year follow-up, cognition had declined in the placebo group but not in the lithium group (p=0.05). Unfortunately, nearly half the sample was lost to attrition (illness, medical complications, withdrawal from the study—not lithium-related problems) for a final N of only 34 participants, making it difficult to generalize these results (Forlenza OV et al, Br J Psychiatry 2019;215(5):668–674).

To sum up, the existing empirical evidence is suggestive of an antidementia effect with low-dose lithium, but we need more studies before drawing definitive conclusions. A larger randomized trial using full-dose lithium (serum levels of 0.6–0.8 mEq/L) is scheduled for completion in 2023 (the LATTICE trial).

Risks of low-dose lithium

What are the potential risks of low-dose lithium? Renal impairment is rare and is mainly a risk in patients on relatively high lifelong cumulative doses, especially when there are spikes above 0.8 mEq/L (Clos S et al, Lancet Psychiatry 2015;2(12):1075–1083). Lithium at low serum levels presents no significant renal risk if creatinine is monitored, as suggested by a two-year controlled trial that found no changes in renal function with low-dose lithium in the elderly (Aprahamian I et al, J Clin Psychiatry 2014 Jul;75(7):e672–678).

On the other hand, thyroid suppression by therapeutic doses of lithium is very common, affecting roughly 10% of patients who start standard doses of lithium (Kirov G et al, J Affect Disord 2005;87(2-3):313–317). Two sources of data suggest that even tiny doses of lithium can lower thyroid hormone. First, in the high Andes, some villages have as much as 1000 mcg/L of lithium in their water supply. In this region, urinary lithium concentrations are inversely correlated with free T4 (p=0.007). Second, in a small primary care study, 12% of patients given low-dose lithium (average level 0.43 mEq/L) had a TSH increase >4.2 mIU/L during follow-up. Thus it appears that low lithium doses, perhaps even less than 1 mg/day, may suppress thyroid function.’

The Present State of Lithium for the Prevention of Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Dementia in Clinical and Epidemiological Studies: A Critical Review

‘Abstract

Despite the unavailability of essential anti-dementia drugs, lithium may inhibit glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3) and decrease beta-amyloid and hyper-phosphorylated tau. In this review, we hypothesized that trace to standard levels of lithium (i.e., corresponding to the therapeutic levels for bipolar disorder) may be effective for dementia prevention. Excluding three insufficient level studies, we obtained two and one excellent clinical studies on standard and trace lithium levels, respectively, all of which supported the effects of lithium for dementia prevention. In addition, we identified good clinical and epidemiological studies (four each) on standard lithium levels, of which six studies supported the effects of lithium. Moreover, of three good epidemiological studies on trace lithium levels, two supported the aforementioned effects of lithium. The number of studies were substantially small, particularly those on trace lithium levels. Moreover, studies on standard lithium levels were insufficient to establish the efficacy of lithium for dementia prevention. This necessitates accumulating good or excellent clinical evidence for the effects of trace to standard lithium levels on dementia prevention.’

Lithium linked with reduced dementia risk

