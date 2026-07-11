on our willingness to recognize when our models no longer work. Societies that maintain this openness can adapt and recover. Those that cling to rigid frameworks are ultimately corrected by events they failed to anticipate.’

When Truth Drifts

Modern societies often assume that more information automatically leads to better decisions. It doesn’t. Guest article by the Canadian Sociologist, Luc Lelièvre.

‘Modern societies often assume that more information automatically leads to better decisions.

Governments collect vast amounts of data, organizations use advanced analytical tools, and citizens live in a constant stream of digital signals. Yet this explosion of information has not made institutions more perceptive or responsive. In many cases, it has had the opposite effect. Institutions seem less able to understand what is happening around them, as if the abundance of information had weakened rather than strengthened their ability to see clearly.

This problem is not due to a lack of intelligence or resources. It stems from a deeper shift in how institutions relate to knowledge. Rather than seeking to understand the world as it is, many institutions now focus on protecting the internal frameworks that enable their operations. They become more concerned with maintaining stability than with adapting to new realities. As systems grow more complex, this tendency intensifies. In some public agencies, for example, procedures become so rigid that staff spend more time ensuring compliance with internal protocols than addressing the situations those protocols were meant to address. The form survives, but the function erodes.

Within large organizations, the nature of expertise has changed. People are often promoted not because they understand real-world conditions, but because they can keep internal procedures running smoothly. The most valued skill is no longer the ability to read a situation accurately, but the ability to preserve the institution’s preferred way of interpreting events. Over time, this creates a kind of cognitive rigidity. Institutions become very good at defending their models, even when those models no longer match what is happening outside. This pattern can be seen across sectors, including education, healthcare, and finance, where individuals who raise inconvenient observations are often told that “the system doesn’t work that way,” even when the system’s assumptions are visible.

This rigidity shows up in how institutions use metrics and indicators. Tools such as dashboards, performance measures, and standardized categories are meant to help organizations. But they also narrow what institutions can see. When internal indicators define success, they begin to replace reality. Anything that does not fit predefined categories is treated as an exception or an error. Instead of adjusting their models to match the world, institutions try to make the world fit their models. In some school systems, for instance, standardized performance metrics have become so dominant that teachers report spending more time preparing students for the metrics than for teaching the underlying. The indicator becomes reality.

When the gap between official interpretations and lived experience grows too wide, institutions rarely revise their assumptions. Instead, they resort to protective language. The modern vocabulary of “misinformation” is a good example. These terms often function less as tools for identifying truth than as tools for defending institutional authority. By labeling certain perspectives as illegitimate, institutions avoid confronting the limits of their own frameworks. The debate shifts from evidence to credibility: the issue becomes who is allowed to speak, not whether what they say is accurate. This pattern appears whenever organizations dismiss field reports, practitioner insights, or community observations simply because they do not align with the official narrative.

But institutions cannot fully control how people understand the world. Much of what individuals know comes from their own experience — from their work, communities, and daily interactions. This knowledge is local, practical, and often difficult to formalize. Centralized systems cannot capture it, no matter how sophisticated they are. When people repeatedly encounter contradictions to official explanations, they begin to lose trust in them.

Outside institutional centers, alternative forms of understanding emerge. Independent researchers, practitioners, and observers often notice patterns that large organizations miss. Their ideas spread slowly but endure because they make sense of what people actually see. These alternative frameworks do not require institutional power to survive. They persist because they explain reality more effectively than official narratives. History is full of cases in which small groups of observers detected emerging problems long before large institutions acknowledged them — from early warnings in public health to analysts who identified financial vulnerabilities years before major crises.

Digital archives strengthen this process. In the past, institutions could maintain control by limiting access to information. Today, independent analyses remain available indefinitely. They can be revisited, compared, and shared whenever institutional explanations fail. This creates a parallel memory that institutions cannot erase. Even if they dominate the present with curated narratives, they cannot eliminate the record of competing interpretations.

This shift is part of a broader historical transition. Institutions built during the industrial era were designed for a world where information moved slowly and coordination. They relied on standardization and centralized control. Today’s environment, by contrast, is fast, fluid, and decentralized. Knowledge is produced everywhere, not just at the center. Institutions struggle not because they are poorly managed, but because they are structurally mismatched to the world they inhabit.

As a result, their authority weakens. Institutions do not collapse under external attack. They erode because they can no longer provide convincing explanations. Their crisis is not primarily political; it is cognitive. A system that cannot integrate feedback eventually loses its capacity to self-correct. It becomes a machine for preserving its own assumptions rather than a tool for understanding reality. When organizations treat every contradiction as a threat rather than a signal, they lose the ability to learn. Once learning stops, decline becomes inevitable.

In this context, the key question is not how to gather more information but how to stay open. Freedom does not depend on the size of our databases or the sophistication of our algorithms. It depends on our willingness to recognize when our models no longer work. Societies that maintain this openness can adapt and recover. Those that cling to rigid frameworks are ultimately corrected by events they failed to anticipate.

More information does not guarantee clarity. What matters is the ability to learn from the world rather than forcing it to conform to our expectations. When institutions lose that ability, they lose their connection to reality — and reality always has the final word.

Luc Lelievre is a Canadian sociologist and critical anthropologist with advanced doctoral training at Laval University. His peer-reviewed work has appeared in Anthropologieet Sociétés and Les Cahiers de géographie du Québec. His research focuses on institutional governance, academic freedom, and the systemic effects of bureaucratic drift. He writes from Poularies, Quebec.’