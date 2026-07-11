Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
15m

Great article. Thank-you for reposting the article. There is so much currently happening in Canada.

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
4m

We are

Over Legislated

Over Complicated

Over Indulged

Over Indebted

Over Ruled

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