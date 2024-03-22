see some research to catch you up:

Statins are reportedly effective in the lowering of cardiovascular disease risk (yet data IMO is not bullet proof) and there is also important side effects, including an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

see BRUCHA’S WEISBERGER excellent substack (see Midwestern also):

Incredibly Dangerous Drug Once (Fraudulently) Approved for as palliative for advanced cancer - Now Routinely Used for IVF, as puberty blocker, and much more.

A Midwestern Doctor:

Excellent stack:

‘Providing transgendered children “puberty blockers” is currently one of the most controversial areas in medicine (e.g., liberal colleagues of mine have publicly protested Republican state governments banning the practice).

What I find remarkable about this entire debate is how little knowledge exists about the safety of these drugs. For instance, when I’ve asked my liberal colleagues if they are aware of the dangers of these drugs, they genuinely share that they were not aware they had any clinically significant side effects.’