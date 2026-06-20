Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Our economy, our country, and the entire world is going to hell and these kid-clowns trade insults.

Meanwhile, Saturday morning, 20 June 2026, Iran has just shut down the Strait or Hormuz *AGAIN* over the continued bombings of Lebanon by - who else? - Zionist Israel!

I've said it repeatedly - they NEED a major crisis, they WANT a major crisis, and they'll GET a major crisis - one way or another. If it's not this time around just give them more time - they WILL make it happen.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3hEdited

I don't think there is any evidence that Lutnick spent even a fraction of the amount of time with Epstein that POTUS Trump did. In the UK, Starmer is finished because he appointed as Ambassador to the US someone who would not have spent even a fraction of the time with Epstein that POTUS Trump did. It appears that Epstein was getting ready to snitch on POTUS Trump then decided that instead of going free he would arkancide himself instead. According to reporting cited by The Gateway Pundit, Epstein's legal team was in discussions with prosecutors just before his 2019 death to offer incriminating information about POTUS Trump in exchange for a plea deal.

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