Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Lyme disease is just one of a great many. Read on ...

As I keep repeating, the vast majority of Americans are unaware of the fact (and when made aware refuse to accept) that their worst deadly enemies reside **within their own country**! People prefer to believe that the "monsters" are in other countries: "Russia, Iran, North Korea, China..."

Of course, the REAL monsters feed those false beliefs with continuous propaganda. "Russia, Russia, Russia .... those dastardly Commies have to die, they're out to get YOU and your kids!!!"

I know better. My (our!) real enemies are right here in our own back yard. They call themselves "President, Vice President, Representative, Senator, Secretary of This and Secretary of That, Governor, CEO, Banker, Wall Street Executive, cops (Law Enforcement"), District Attorney, Judge, etc ... etc.

Want to see REAL monsters? Look towards Washington DC, Wall Street, the Fed, Banks, mega-corporations, Governor's mansions ... and so on. In their best productions, Hollywood has not conjured more horrific, evil creatures than you'll find at those places - not even close.

**THOSE** are my (our!) true enemies. They keep me (us!) around so that we can serve them and provide for them. We are their stock cattle - useful until we're not, then we must die for them.

As one of countless examples: Putin didn't perpetrate 9/11 against Americans, killing thousands - it was POTUS George Bush and his henchmen (Cheney, Rumsfeld, etc.). Then came "The Patriot Act" - yeah, "patriot"! So, should we have feared Putin or our own POTUS? Is today any different? Bwahaha!

Reply
Share
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
5h

Bill Gates - wants all Americans to eat less meat and what better way to stop them from eating meat, than by tick bite?

Apparently boxes of ticks have been dropped around farms and other places in the expectation that they will bite some of you and help spread the disease

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture