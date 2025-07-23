What could have been? Above? This photo is to drive a side debate but the real hesis follows. Shanahan has turned out in terms of COVID to be more informative and on the money than even Freedom Fighters. I thank her for that. If RFK Jr. had gone on to become POTUS, I think as to the deadly mRNA Malone et al. vaccines and deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly PREP ACT (gave liability protection and indemnification to the criminal vaccine makers Pfizer Bourla etc. and medical doctors and all involved in the fraud fake PCR manufactured nonpandemic), Shanahan would have delivered results we are NOT currently getting. I think she would have gotten the mRNA vaccine stopped! By now.

Over to the core thesis as to the devastation of The Great Society in 1965 (by the democrat administration of Lyndon Johnson) that decimated blacks in America.

Tuskegee remains alive and well in the US and impacts many ethnic groups and one of the greatest killers of hope, future, people is the government seeking to ‘do good by you’ (has been via democrat and Republic administrations for decades and I hope Trump changes this, I still have hope), Tuskegee never ended and the US public health agencies and leaders at HHS, CDC and NIH and FDA don’t give a rats ass about colored (brown, black) minority people in US. Same in Canada. The US healthcare system is the great killer, it delivers death like no other, especially to lower income populations! It dehumanizes people of color and poorer people and women get caught up in it, women are still regarded as a second-class person in the west, in this here USA. Look at this graph on life expectancy in USA…we spend more per capita on health than all other nations, vastly more, yet die sooner. Tell me why?

Republicans also do not care, yet in a strange way, Trump did more for blacks than all POTUSs and more than Obama ever did. Trump did and I appreciated that. Yet he was never recognized for it. For all he did for blacks. Put a pin in that for a moment! We do need an honest effort to solve these serious societal issues. I am placing faith in Trump still to redress ills of American society. America is a great nation and has done huge good for decades for the world, for all peoples, but there have also been serious bad actions and mistakes, yet no nation has done more. It is not a perfect union but strives to be and it is unlike any other nation. I stand with USA and Canada and my isle of birth. I honor them. I will defend them if they are attacked. I stand with their flags. I stand for right over wrong and for justice and equality.

Look at the data. The black infant death rates were 2.5 times that of Whites and it is clear that ethnicity, race is a potent predictor of health outcomes. Black kids in the US are as much as 10 x times more likely to die of asthma than the non-black children. Why?

The focus here is on the devastation on blacks in poverty areas of America such as Baltimore.

‘If you’re born in Baltimore’s poorest neighborhood, your life expectancy is almost 20 years shorter than if you’re born in its richest neighborhood.

15 Baltimore neighborhoods have lower life expectancies than North Korea. Two of them have higher infant mortality than Palestine’s West Bank.

Baltimore teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 face poorer health conditions and a worse economic outlook than those in economically distressed cities in Nigeria, India, China and South Africa, according to a 2015 report from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

By the government interfering with blacks in 1965 (via the democrats Great Society program), they devastated them. The Great Society was a scam, it erased all the gains blacks made post slavery (100 years of gains) that affects them to today, affects browns and even white, poorer whites. The best step the US government could have made was to leave blacks to hell alone in 1965 and with no handouts, just no impediments. Give me no help up but just do not stand in my way! All these government people wanting to ‘do good by me’ turned out fucked blacks good, devastated all progress and destroyed the black and brown family. Again, even whites in the south.

The Democrat LBJ Great Society devastated the black colored nuclear family, as it went from 1 in 4 homes headed by a single parent to 80% to 90% today, now in the 21st century in 2025, headed by a single parent, often the gracious grandmother who stands her grounds to try and save the children. Great Society relegated the role of the black man, the father, destroyed him. Took him out of the home. Incentivized broken families. 5 to 10 children with different baby daddies. Paid big money.

But no, they the democrats and US government, had to interfere and they devastated blacks in 1965. Blacks do best and did best when the government was not helping them with welfare and abortion and section 8 housing etc. Were as capable and even more than whites and the socio-economic indicators proved it out 1865 to 1965…until the Democrats came calling with their corrupted handouts scheme that worked to devastate blacks. Great society devastated blacks socially, economically and in all manners possible. Democrat’s Great Society policies and programs stalled all racial progress and was catastrophic on blacks and today in 2025, they are still devastated! The only way out is to get off of the democrat plantation and that does not mean turn to republicans. No! For Republicans are among some of the most racist party, and yes, I love Trump and supported him and still do with all his stupid mistakes and dangerous ones re the COVID OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine that killed us, but he belongs to a racist party! Plain and simple. Yet he was never racist, not racist, I saw and experienced with my own eyes and my own tenure at HHS in his White House…with his people and him, he did much for blacks…I can say not a racist bone in him! for that was one of the reasons I ran to DC when asked to serve him…

Republicans in government e.g. house and senate save (except for) folk like Ron Johnson, do not care for brown or black people. For poor people. Democrats only seek the vote and to keep them subdued ad subverted on the democrat plantation while Republicans do not give a shit. Blacks, browns have to depend on themselves and rightly so, for they are well capable and strive and do best with NO government. I can say it, my great great great great grandfather mother’s side was a plantation slave. I can say this. I know what I mean. Many Republicans today and Democrats especially congressional black caucus in congress and senate and in high positions are what we call ‘house negroes’, they work to keep the boot on the neck of the impoverished colored person. Even on the necks of poorer whites (non-blacks).

Today in 2025 you still have house negroes and field negroes in USA, Canada, UK etc. White house negroes. I am not commenting on Malcolm’s views on other issues except this video. I found interesting and informative.

Blacks must recognize that it is not the white man, it was not white people who enslaved them, no it was blacks, it was blacks who started the slave trade and sold them and helped punish them and hurt them. Do not forget the:

‘Remembering the Barbary Slaves: White Slaves and North African Pirates’

‘Much attention and condemnation has been directed towards the tragedy of the African slave trade, which took place between the 16th and the 19th centuries. However, another equally despicable trade in Barbary slaves was taking place around the same time in the Mediterranean. It is estimated that up to 1.25 million Europeans were enslaved by Barbary corsairs and their lives were just as pitiful as their African counterparts. They have come to be known as the white slaves of Barbary.’ Remembering the Barbary Slaves: White Slaves and North African Pirates | Ancient Origins

Whites were as victim to slavery than blacks. In the Mediterranean. Do not forget that. And if you did not know, please inform yourself.

‘Malcolm X: The House Negro and the Field Negro (1963)’

No doubt, blacks have forgotten that there is personal responsibility too and you are accountable for your actions and many are NOT. You have to be responsible and not blame everyone and anyone and anything for YOUR own personal actions. In a civil society. I stand for that.

So, the debate if we are brave enough to have it, is multi-layered. I hope we can have it. To fix the ills. Yes, also, the ghetto culture harms blacks and browns and even whites, and they must shake it, get away from it. Force the importance of an education in the black community and bring faith back into the family, re-establish the nuclear family (yes, children need parents, guardians, mentors and ideal a father in the home, not just mother), and regard and respect the law, the police etc. and this I mean to be non-violent always, I speak to blacks and whites to regard and respect the law enforcement (police) and use the systems to redress wrongs e.g. courts etc.; I ask you to read the Moynihan Report, he was not far off the mark;

The Negro Family: The Case For National Action, commonly known as the Moynihan Report, was a 1965 report on black poverty in the United States written by Daniel Patrick Moynihan

No, you as a brown and black person must turn to yourself and you begin treating these politicians as you should have all along. Like the filth they are, the high-crime bandits they are that have stolen generations from you and your spawn. Punish them at the polls and in the courts. Sideline them. You have loads of power, it is time to use it.

Blacks exist for the democrat party as simply ‘votes’. Nothing else but votes, and the Congressional black caucus in the House (US government) is a waste of time bunch of pilferers. Have done nothing for blacks. Hurt them. Republicans also do not care, yet in a strange way, Trump did more for blacks than all POTUSs and more than Obama ever did. Yet he was never recognized for it. Put a pin in that!

Nothing, no action, has hurt black Americans like the democrats ‘Great Society’ for it undid the gains made by blacks (on their own with no government cheese) 100 years post abolition of slavery and blacks were doing it on their own. No ‘help’. And today, 2025, they are still reeling and devastated by what the democrat plantation did, by all those people who said they were ‘doing good by them’.

For example,

Now, the focus of this piece I decided to write is the graph below. Look at this recent graph of life expectancy versus health expenditure. You would think on the x-axis, the greater the health spending, the higher the life expectancy on the y-axis, due to the lower the morbidity and mortality. But no, not in the US, who outstrips all nations in health expenditure. It is indeed a perverse racket by all involved and the population gets nothing for it.

The US spends way more on healthcare yet has the worst outcomes for it’s people!

Black Americans, well, IMO, from all I know and working in the US government and Canadian government and even for the corrupted inept banal WHO, the system has no care for minority and in US, for black or brown people. None! The government in US, the healthcare agencies, care not one bit for colored people. COVID should have made them aware! Fauci and Francis Collins did not care about black or brown people, CDC etc. does not care about black or brown people. Never did! Do not even respect their own black employees and scientists. I know, I saw, I was there. Back to healthcare.

Blacks, have suffered worst of all, and I have seen with my own eyes, the illegals coming from Mexico and South American etc. (especially under Biden et al.) get and got better health care than even blacks who have lived in America all their lives and paid into the system. Broke their backs to build America. Even blacks in the system rush to serve them and with better care while their own blacks sit by waiting, suffering in emergency rooms. I just witnessed it in New York and was stunned! I saw it and could not believe in hospitals how it operates when faced with an illegal versus a black American.

The graph below does not include 2019 and 2020 and 2021 and the ravages on the population that COVID wrought, nor the impact on the black community for certainly, we learnt quickly, COVID was an infection of disparity. In all policies, COVID lockdowns to vaccines, we shifted the burden from the lap top, zoom, café latte class to the poor minority class. To children, to women, to poor people who could least afford to shield. So they got more infected and died at greater numbers. And Fauci and Birx and Francis Collins knew it. They just did not care! Not one day did these malfeasants lose a dollar salary $. You need to bear that in mind, as they locked you down, they got paid, always!

Poverty is a hell of a thing my friend, it’s a bitch that comes calling relentlessly.

‘Age-adjusted mortality rate

Nationwide, the age-adjusted mortality rate for Black Americans (451 per 100,000) is about 2.2 times that of the group with the lowest age-adjusted mortality rate, which is Asian Americans (201 per 100,000).

Adjusting for age highlights a disparity in deaths between White and Black Americans in particular — the two groups have similar crude mortality rates, but the Black American age-adjusted mortality rate is 67% higher than the same measure for White Americans.

Once adjusted for age, the highest COVID-19 mortality rates for Black Americans are in Mississippi (597), Iowa (587), New Jersey (564), Nevada (563) and Michigan (550).’

