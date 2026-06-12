“This isn’t the end of the battle; it’s more like the end of a chapter,” Mace said during her concession speech, where she backed Attorney General Alan Wilson for the runoff against Evett.

Nancy Mace claims Trump withheld endorsement over Epstein files push: ‘I’d never make that deal’

President Trump’s endorsement remains a powerful force in GOP primaries, often swaying undecided voters in deeply Republican states