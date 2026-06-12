Mace in flames? No, I actually think her best political days are ahead of her & her past devastating ordeals of rape and abuse will always hurt her, she is strong, principled! but "South Carolina Rep
Nancy Mace is drawing a sharp line between political survival and principle, saying she knew her support for releasing Jeffrey Epstein-related records could cost her President Trump's backing"
“This isn’t the end of the battle; it’s more like the end of a chapter,” Mace said during her concession speech, where she backed Attorney General Alan Wilson for the runoff against Evett.
Nancy Mace claims Trump withheld endorsement over Epstein files push: ‘I’d never make that deal’
President Trump’s endorsement remains a powerful force in GOP primaries, often swaying undecided voters in deeply Republican states
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Boomers are gonna Boom