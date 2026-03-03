Macron, France, in response to Trump's stance on Denmark/Greenland to take it & belief that US cannot/will not provide the safety commitment to Europe re Russia threat etc., will now increase nuclear
weapons from the current 290 and will spread them across Europe etc. This is a fascinating development given nuclear weapons as part of NATO etc. The calculus is changing on now WHO will have nukes
And when I read the words coming from Russia now, seems like they are signaling if not direct but indirect, in supplying other nations with nukes etc. to combat threat from more powerful nations and I imagine Russia means USA.
What is your view? Is Macron, France correct in this new nuclear Europe stance?
Boy, you take a drink and go to bed one night only to awaken and the whole world is upside down one minute with more and more Epstein pedophilia revelations and now we ended up in a war that is not really our war etc. with lives being lost, our precious soldiers in harm’s way and innocent people being killed all the way around.
There are no winners and will be NO winners in this Iran-USA-Israel issue. Just suffering, blood and treasure gone. When a sanction or diplomatic or negotiated or ‘let the people decide and do their own regime change’ solution is and was always on tap. Now we broke it…AGAIN…now we gone now and fucked up the Middle East some more. As if we did not already fuck it up enough!
I pray today for POTUS Trump, his well-being, his safety, that he remains safe, and that God helps him and guides him in these trying times to make the best decision to save life and minimize loss and to do all he can to end this and bring all soldiers home and no lives lost! Lord, cover POTUS Trump with favor and gracious mercy! Keep him healthy and safe! Cover our soldiers Lord, shield them and protect them! Protect all, all innocent peoples! Both sides, all sides!
France Floats Nuclear Deployment Across Europe
Macron says France will boost its nuclear stockpile and increase cooperation with European allies, including joint exercises
France to expand nuclear arsenal – Macron
No nation could shield itself from a French nuclear strike, the president has said https://www.rt.com/news/633548-france-expand-nuclear-arsenal-macron/
There are no winners here. Only losers. And, interesting you talked about going to sleep with Epstein file release and mounting pressure to release the list of pedos...and you wake up with military engagement in Iran. Coincidence? I don't believe in coincidences.