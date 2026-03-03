Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
France to expand nuclear arsenal – Macron

No nation could shield itself from a French nuclear strike, the president has said https://www.rt.com/news/633548-france-expand-nuclear-arsenal-macron/

DistantSun
There are no winners here. Only losers. And, interesting you talked about going to sleep with Epstein file release and mounting pressure to release the list of pedos...and you wake up with military engagement in Iran. Coincidence? I don't believe in coincidences.

