‘French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will open talks with European allies over how France’s nuclear weapons could protect Europe, as the continent steps up efforts to guard against an emboldened Russia.

In a television address on Wednesday, Macron responded to a call by Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz about whether France and the UK would be willing to do some form of “nuclear sharing” if the US becomes a less reliable partner.

“Our nuclear deterrence protects us. It is complete, sovereign and entirely French,” Macron said. “However, in response to the historic call of the future German chancellor, I have decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our European continental allies through our deterrence.”

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday about Europe’s defence strategy and military spending, as US President Donald Trump presses Ukraine to reach a peace deal with Russia.’

Macron seeks talks on how French nuclear weapons could protect Europe