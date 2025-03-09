Macron seeks talks on how French nuclear weapons could protect Europe France’s president proposes discussions with European allies amid fears about US pullback and Russia’s threat
Leaves me to ask, should Canada have its own nuclear weapons too given the threat from the North? With all this US pullback talk...makes sense, no? Canada should have its own robust military now!
‘French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will open talks with European allies over how France’s nuclear weapons could protect Europe, as the continent steps up efforts to guard against an emboldened Russia.
In a television address on Wednesday, Macron responded to a call by Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz about whether France and the UK would be willing to do some form of “nuclear sharing” if the US becomes a less reliable partner.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Our nuclear deterrence protects us. It is complete, sovereign and entirely French,” Macron said. “However, in response to the historic call of the future German chancellor, I have decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our European continental allies through our deterrence.”
EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday about Europe’s defence strategy and military spending, as US President Donald Trump presses Ukraine to reach a peace deal with Russia.’
Macron seeks talks on how French nuclear weapons could protect Europe
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh please.