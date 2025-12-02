Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
yes it is no secret Venezuela sits on top of world's largest oil pockets and yes it has operated as a narco terrorist regime and so now it faces uncle Sam that it cannot fight and now Putin has bailed. this is not good for Maduro and I think he should spare his nation, its land, buildings, people, innocent people, loss of treasure and life...for he will be removed, whether voluntarily or by force. US is there already. I was hoping this could be negotiated bilaterally...I was hoping no war. no bombing and I still hold out hope in POTUS Trump, fundamentally he is no war monger. he does seek pax Americana...but he was dealt with a soiled devastated world and there are no simple answers and India, China, Russia et al. are all not playing for 2nd place. they want to rule this century...each. and Sam wants same.

Dave aka Geezermann
I wasn't aware of that move by Russia to basically evacuate their citizens. Trump must have given Putin a heads up. Russia is not the enemy. The deep state CIA IS the enemy, and has been the enemy of peace worldwide for decades. They have been running the drug cartels in Venezuela. Now we are seeing a genuine "war on drugs". Stopping them at their source.

The deep state is in pure panic mode, seeing their global criminal syndicate crumbling.

