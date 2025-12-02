Trump has vowed to clean up the Caribbean and Latin America of the drugs and the like poisoning the US mainland…no doubt he must mitigate demand in US too…both go hand in hand…some argue this is ONLY about access to Venezual’s oil and resources. I argue that Trump seeks to do good here by American people. History will inform us of the reason yet right now we are facing massive loss of life and destruction, and we can only hope calmer heads prevail and some means to stave off destruction is arrived at…immediately. I am counting on POTUS Trump to be guided in his decision making. Divine interventions to ensure the best decisions that involves no loss of life. A whole lot, lives are riding on what our great POTUS does next. We trust but we are concerned. I pray that our Lord guides POTUS Trump. His thinking, his heart, his decision making. And to constrain the band of neocon neolib psychotic feral madmen and women around him who seek nothing other than to feed the military industrial complex aka the medical-pharma-biomilitary industrial complex.

‘Putin abandons Maduro and urges his citizens to leave Venezuela

Amid growing tensions between the Venezuelan regime and the United States, the Kremlin is distancing itself from the narco-dictator’

‘The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATORUS) has confirmed the start of an evacuation process for Russian citizens currently in Venezuela through the organization of special flights.

The announcement, disseminated by Russian media and internationally replicated, immediately caused a stir on social media and sparked a heated debate about the fragile stability of Nicolás Maduro‘s regime.

This measure comes at a time when Russian tourism in Venezuela has increased significantly: more than six thousand visitors traveled to Margarita Island between August and November 2025 via direct charter flights from Moscow.’