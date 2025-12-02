Maduro should now understand, with 15,000 US troops at your doorstep, with island nation Trinidad allowing US to stage off the island, Puerto Rico too, & now Russia, Putin pulling out, pulling support
for Maduro telling it's Russian citizens to evacuate Venezuela...Maduro should know the bell tolls, & he should be seeking safe haven somewhere for Sam is coming, by air, land, sea, whatever it takes
Trump has vowed to clean up the Caribbean and Latin America of the drugs and the like poisoning the US mainland…no doubt he must mitigate demand in US too…both go hand in hand…some argue this is ONLY about access to Venezual’s oil and resources. I argue that Trump seeks to do good here by American people. History will inform us of the reason yet right now we are facing massive loss of life and destruction, and we can only hope calmer heads prevail and some means to stave off destruction is arrived at…immediately. I am counting on POTUS Trump to be guided in his decision making. Divine interventions to ensure the best decisions that involves no loss of life. A whole lot, lives are riding on what our great POTUS does next. We trust but we are concerned. I pray that our Lord guides POTUS Trump. His thinking, his heart, his decision making. And to constrain the band of neocon neolib psychotic feral madmen and women around him who seek nothing other than to feed the military industrial complex aka the medical-pharma-biomilitary industrial complex.
‘Putin abandons Maduro and urges his citizens to leave Venezuela
Amid growing tensions between the Venezuelan regime and the United States, the Kremlin is distancing itself from the narco-dictator’
‘The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATORUS) has confirmed the start of an evacuation process for Russian citizens currently in Venezuela through the organization of special flights.
The announcement, disseminated by Russian media and internationally replicated, immediately caused a stir on social media and sparked a heated debate about the fragile stability of Nicolás Maduro‘s regime.
This measure comes at a time when Russian tourism in Venezuela has increased significantly: more than six thousand visitors traveled to Margarita Island between August and November 2025 via direct charter flights from Moscow.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
yes it is no secret Venezuela sits on top of world's largest oil pockets and yes it has operated as a narco terrorist regime and so now it faces uncle Sam that it cannot fight and now Putin has bailed. this is not good for Maduro and I think he should spare his nation, its land, buildings, people, innocent people, loss of treasure and life...for he will be removed, whether voluntarily or by force. US is there already. I was hoping this could be negotiated bilaterally...I was hoping no war. no bombing and I still hold out hope in POTUS Trump, fundamentally he is no war monger. he does seek pax Americana...but he was dealt with a soiled devastated world and there are no simple answers and India, China, Russia et al. are all not playing for 2nd place. they want to rule this century...each. and Sam wants same.
I wasn't aware of that move by Russia to basically evacuate their citizens. Trump must have given Putin a heads up. Russia is not the enemy. The deep state CIA IS the enemy, and has been the enemy of peace worldwide for decades. They have been running the drug cartels in Venezuela. Now we are seeing a genuine "war on drugs". Stopping them at their source.
The deep state is in pure panic mode, seeing their global criminal syndicate crumbling.