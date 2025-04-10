Joe Rogan: “Even Joe Rogan, undoubtedly the most influential podcaster to host and back Mr Trump ahead of the election, has broken ranks with the Republican leader in recent weeks.

“Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid, this over tariffs. We got to become friends with Canada again, this is so ridiculous”, Rogan said on his show last month.

“I can’t believe there is anti-American, anti-Canadian sentiment going on. ‘It’s the dumbest f------ feud... and I don’t think they should be our 51st state….

The podcaster also criticised the deportation of a makeup artist to El Salvador’s mega-prison, saying it was “horrific” that “people who aren’t criminals are getting lassoed up and deported”.

‘The Daily Wire co-founder, who boasts 15 million followers across YouTube and X, has been a dedicated Maga supporter who fundraised for Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign and interviewed him on his podcast in October.

But this week he used his hour-long episode of The Ben Shapiro Show to criticise Mr Trump’s economic policy and throw his weight behind Elon Musk, who has reportedly urged the president to abandon his tariffs.

“The president’s vision of international trade is, I’m sorry to say, mistaken,” Mr Shapiro said.

Supporting Mr Musk, who has in recent days dissented against the administration and called for a “free-trade zone” between the US and Europe, Mr Shapiro said: “Musk is right. Musk happens to be 100 per cent right about this.”’

“Musk himself suggested that he wants a zero-tariff situation, which again, this is a good explanation for why you would do the tariff game,” Mr Shapiro said.

“I urge the president to do precisely what Musk is saying here. Go to zero with all these countries. Go to zero.”

While Mr Shapiro has not disclosed whether his own net worth has suffered with the economic downturn in the past week, he has previously hosted podcast episodes in which he discusses investing in the stock market and financial literacy.

The roiling markets saw as much as $10 trillion wiped off global stocks in three days.

One Maga influencer who has been frank about the financial implications tariffs have had on his portfolio is Dave Portnoy, who criticised Mr Trump for playing golf while he saw $20 million wiped from his net worth.’

“I didn’t love seeing him on the golf course playing his course championship and being like, ‘I’m a very low handicap.’ I didn’t love that,” he said, referring to comments the president made on Air Force One over the weekend, after taking Friday off to attend a golf tournament and dinner in Florida.

“The stock market is getting crushed. I’ve lost 20 per cent of my net worth. And you’re out on the golf course.”

“In my mind, Donald Trump just cost me $20 million with whatever he did. Maybe don’t be on the golf course,” he said. “Because I’m curled up in a ball in bed, sweating.”

Last month, the Barstool founder also criticised the Trump administration over the Signal leak, calling for somebody to “go down” for mistakenly adding a journalist to a group chat discussing an imminent strike on Houthi rebels.’

‘Rogan spoke to Mr Trump in a three-hour-long interview shortly before the election last year.

The podcast, which has more than 57 million views on YouTube, is viewed as a key turning point with young, male voters, a demographic which shifted towards Mr Trump in 2024.

___

