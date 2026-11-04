It is one thing to lose, it is another to not be listening…for COVID, the Republicans came up with a lie to the nation ‘it was stolen’…was always a lie…let us see this time…this is a pure rebuke….nation wants a difference direction and will elected a Democrat POTUS next. and reverse all Trump has done…and may even stack the courts with 13 justices. I hope Trump is listening to the nation and not the dry drunk rapist Hegseth and them kind.