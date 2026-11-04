Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
35m

seems DEMS will take senate

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Dr. Paul Alexander
24m

Dems taking house and senate...Trump has destroyed what we did in our movement with this Iran war and Epstein cover up and mRNA vaccine

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