It is one thing to lose, it is another to not be listening…for COVID, the Republicans came up with a lie to the nation ‘it was stolen’…was always a lie…let us see this time…this is a pure rebuke….nation wants a difference direction and will elected a Democrat POTUS next. and reverse all Trump has done…and may even stack the courts with 13 justices. I hope Trump is listening to the nation and not the dry drunk rapist Hegseth and them kind.
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seems DEMS will take senate
Dems taking house and senate...Trump has destroyed what we did in our movement with this Iran war and Epstein cover up and mRNA vaccine