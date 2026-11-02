Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

no one is above the law, not a President, not even Muck and his fake make believe money he can lose all at any time..., I meant Musk...shit, my arthritis again.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Congress' 14% Approval Rating Spells Trouble for Ineffective Republicans

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