too punitive, too self-enrichment…

I do still support Trump, I want his success, I think the man is fundamentally good and loves USA but he is now misguided…gilded. the gild confuses him.

So if reporting is correct, the one person who has helped destroy MAGA, S Miller, is working behind the scenes to find way to circumvent congress if Democrats win? Does he not realize he will too be sitting under oath? do the rules not apply to Trump’s WH people? are they better?

The music is slowing, and the question is, not may chairs left, so who will get a chair…

Rush always said, not the media, not the public, but ONLY Trump could destroy Trump…and turn the public against him…only Trump. He is doing a damn good job at that now. Who the hell is advising him?

‘The MAGA Reckoning Arrives

Trump has lost most of the country. Now his hold on his own base is weakening.’

Thing is the public, Americans do not buy the MAGA shit anymore, it is not putrid to the nation, between the madness of DOGE, tariffs, ICE madness under the sex hair extensions kickback lover Noem and Corey, the cover up of Epstein pedophilia to protect insider Palm Beach males, the failed wrong Iran bombing with no basis, the hiring of FOX news morons, inept clowns to staff your cabinet…all of it…the use of Justice to go after enemies etc. the public did not vote for that. we voted for Trump 1.0 sworn in January 2016/2017…

I think the MAGA is done, it is over and Trump knows it (like the grift MAHA as it always was) and the rest of it will be done in 2028 November and no Trump ever will touch the White House…ever senior government…the public has recoiled by the clear focus on their pockets….Trump has surprised me this second term as much as I still like the guy and support him and want him on Rushmore…for good though, not for painting a building and I want no arch or no ballroom,

If this moron, this clown, this idiot with the bad hairstyle is MAGA, you could keep him…

YOU.

DID.

NOT.

ASK.

US.

THE.

PUBLIC.

Mr. President!

YOU.

DID.

NOT.

ASK.

CONGRESS.

AS.

PER.

LAW.

you work for us! You forgot that and Musk the Sperminator will learn too legally that all his fake US tax payer gained contract money cannot prevent him from sitting under oath…opened up like everyone else under oath. best tell big balls to prepare.

as they did for Obama though Obama is evolving…yet his islamization or apparent cannot be overlooked…do not forget the likes of Tashfeen…

MAGA is done, we do not want it!

What ever it stood for is now made rotten by those getting drone contracts et al. who have ever even served in our precious military…bone bunion type frauds.

‘For 11 years, President Donald Trump’s raucous rallies have offered a signature spectacle to a political movement that remade the Republican Party and then the country. As Election Day approached, Trump appeared to be contemplating the end of an era.

”I’m closing it down tonight,” Trump said Sunday as he opened his final rally in Salina, Kansas, before the midterm elections. “This is it.”

With 30 events in 32 days, Trump’s rallies in this midterm campaign have underscored his enduring dominance of the Republican Party and his determination to make himself the center of the election debate.’

The NYT/Siena polls show a blue tsunami

They might be wrong again, but it’s getting hard to deny that polls point toward a really big year for Democrats.